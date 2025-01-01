We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34BR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Spec
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
1800R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Power Cord
YES
USB-C
YES
Adapter (Color)
Black
Power Cord (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
USB-C (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m w/ Holder
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3pole (Sound Only)
USB Downstream Port
2x USB3.2 Gen1
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440@100Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
HDMI (w/o VRR)
48~100Hz
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
DP (w/o VRR)
48~100Hz
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
USB-C (V Frequency)
48~100Hz
HDMI Version
2
Location
Rear
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 568.3 x 260mm(Up) 809 x 458.3 x 260mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 X 358.9 X 91.5 mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.5kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
162 / 360 / 480 ea
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Color Bit
8bit
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Curvature
1800R
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 × 0.23175 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [Inch]
34
Surface Treatment
AntiGlare
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Size [cm]
86.72 cm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
109.68
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
Picture Mode
(SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, Reader (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
INFO
Product name
WQHD
Year
Y23
Category
UltraWide
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3Side Virtually Borderless Design
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
OneClick Stand
YES
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
tilt
5~20º
Height Range [mm]
110mm
Base Detachable
YES
Color (Back Cover)
Black(Texture)
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black Texture (Middle)
Color (Stand Base)
Black(Texture)/ Top high glossy
Color (Stand Body)
Black(Hair line Texture)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
48W (19V / 2.53A)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
30.8
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
NA
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
38.4
STANDARD
CE
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
FCC-B
YES
CB
YES
ErP
YES
Others (Standard)
CEC
TUV-Ergo
YES
TUV-GS
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Recommended Product