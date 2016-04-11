We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Video
[Public Space] N Seoul Tower
Reference11/04/2016
Through LG OLED signage N Seoul Tower has been renovated and enhanced as a technologically cutting-edge cultural attraction for the digital age.
N Seoul Tower is a premiere world landmark with over 10,000,000 visitors a year.
Visitors here have been awed and captivated by the beautiful video art displayed on the 248 LG OLED panels that make up the OLED Tunnel, OLED Panorama, OLED Wave and OLED Circle.
- NEXT