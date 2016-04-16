We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Video
[Transportation] SeoulMetro _ Seoul, South Korea
SeoulMetro project is to install digital signage in subway stations for advertisement and information delivery.
This project is undertaken with Avern(SI) and approximately 500 LG digital signage displays (65SM5B) are to be installed in 112 metro stations.
According to Avern, LGE IPS panel, featuring 178˚ wide viewing angle, is suitable for subway stations since people watch the monitors while walking around, and it can express the images more vividly and lively than other panel technologies.
Also, it points out that LGE’s brand reliability is one of the selection reasons for its partner.
