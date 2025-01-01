Antimicrobial Plastic inhibits the growth of various microorganisms and unwanted bacteria.

When antimicrobial agents are applied to plastic materials, the resulting product gains antimicrobial properties that help suppress microbial growth. LG PuroTec™, composed of inorganic compound powders, retains its efficacy without disintegration or alteration even during high-temperature plastic processing. This ensures cleaner product surfaces and contributes to extending the product’s lifecycle.

Our antimicrobial agent manufacturing technology enables customized solutions optimized for various partner needs. Through this, we deliver differentiated hygienic value to customers across industries.