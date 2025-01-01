About Cookies on This Site

Plastics

Enhance the value of your plastic and polymer materials with LG PuroTec™

Coating

Protect your surfaces from unwanted microbial growth.

Textiles

Keep away bacteria, discoloring and odors from your fibers and textiles.

Foam

Keep your foam protected and no longer vulnerable to microbial growth.

Antimicrobial Plastics & Polymers

Plastic with LG PuroTec™ protects the product integrity and extends the product lifecycle by controlling bacterial and fungal growth from the surfaces.

Antimicrobial Plastics

Antimicrobial Plastic inhibits the growth of various microorganisms and unwanted bacteria.
When antimicrobial agents are applied to plastic materials, the resulting product gains antimicrobial properties that help suppress microbial growth. LG PuroTec™, composed of inorganic compound powders, retains its efficacy without disintegration or alteration even during high-temperature plastic processing. This ensures cleaner product surfaces and contributes to extending the product’s lifecycle.

Our antimicrobial agent manufacturing technology enables customized solutions optimized for various partner needs. Through this, we deliver differentiated hygienic value to customers across industries.

How to make Antimicrobial plastics?

LG Electronics’ pursuit for enhanced hygiene and extended product lifecycle is manifested in many areas. LG PuroTec™ is another product of fruition to our goal. Like other additives, it is applied during the plastic extrusion and injection process.

This antimicrobial agent can be applied to various polymer/resin materials in a form of powder, slurry, or master-batch.

Thanks to LG PuroTec™ high heat-resistance, its antimicrobial function remains effective after high-temperature treatments. Antimicrobial Plastic products manufactured in this process are expected to last longer as  they are protected from microbial contaminations.

Antimicrobial Protection

Antimicrobial Paints & Coating

Protect your product surfaces from unwanted bacterial growth with LG PuroTec™ coating.

What Is Antimicrobial Coating?

Antimicrobial coating treats product surfaces with antimicrobial agents to inhibit the growth of microorganisms or unwanted bacteria. Made of inorganic compounds, LG PuroTec™ is easily applied in liquid or powder form during the antimicrobial coating process. In general, LG PuroTec™ do not easily react to the basic resin, enabling a stable performance within the agent. It’s also applicable to thermoplastic resin, thermosetting resin, other cross-linking or curing paints and coats. Coats and paints with antimicrobial agents help keep product surfaces clean by inhibiting microbial growth.

What Is the Coating Process?

Spray coating is a coat that forms a thin film by mixing resins with a solvent and applying it thinly to the surface of an object. It has the advantage of being able to coat every corner with various colors. Powder coating is a technology that attaches 100% solid powder to the surface by electrostatic spraying, etc., then heats it to form a coating film. In general, it has superior adhesion and chemical resistance compared to spray coating. There are various other processes, including IML hard coating. LG PuroTec™ can be easily applied to these processes to increase surface retention.

Spray coating

Painting

Powder coating

Antimicrobial Textiles & Fibers

Textile applied with LG PuroTec™ effectively prevents stains or bad odors from accumulating on textiles or garments by inhibiting the growth of microbes.

What Are the Benefits of Fiber Applied with LG PuroTec™?

LG PuroTec™ can be effectively applied in various forms of powder, slurry, or liquid during all stages of production, adding resistance against microorganisms without compromising the existing characteristics of the textile. This antimicrobial additive is applicable not only to natural fibers such as cotton and wool, but also to synthetic fibers or blended fabrics such as polyester and nylon. It resists stains and odors on clothing and home textile products. As a result, textiles and fabrics treated with LG PuroTec™ stay cleaner for a longer periods of time.

Antimicrobial Foam

LG PuroTec™ provides antimicrobial functions to foam products such as mattresses, insulations, seats, and more.

Foam products have an insulating function in general, which makes it a good environment for bacteria and mold growth. Mattresses, seats, or exercise mats are popular foam products that require protection against microbial growth caused by frequent exposure to sweat, dead skin cells and other bodily particles. LG PuroTec™ is non-reactive with the foam's raw material and can provide excellent inhibitory effects against microbial growth. Antimicrobial foam products with LG PuroTec™ can be applied to various industries including home appliances, bedding, automobiles, furniture and more.

Product availability may vary depending on regulatory requirements in each market.

Please check availability in your country through advancedmaterials@lge.com.

