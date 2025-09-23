About Cookies on This Site

Smart Touch Screen TV
Contact us

Smart Touch Screen TV

Contact us

Smart Touch Screen TV

15LN766F (NA)
LG Smart Touch Screen TV, 15LN766F (NA)

Key Features

  • 15" Full HD Touch Display
  • 24 Hours / 7 Days Operation
  • Pre-loaded Apps Support (webOS 22)
  • Pro:Centric Smart, Direct, V, Cloud
More

Smart Touch Screen TV for Personal Enjoyment

People are running while either touching or watching a running machine’s TV touchscreen lying by the window.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A woman is touching an icon on a TV screen installed on an exercise machine.

LG webOS 22 15-inch Touch Display

Explore the latest webOS 22 of the 15-inch full HD TV with touchscreen support. It allows users to simply play TV shows and enjoy various apps while exercising.

LN766F is equipped with various apps such as games.

Various Apps for Entertainment

The LN766F that has an web browser with various popular game apps, provides users more enjoyable and differentiated experiences – it won’t let them get bored.


* TV must be connected to the internet.
* The App List on the screen may differ from the actual list.

A smartphone is connected to a TV installed on an exercise machine for screen sharing.

Screen Share

Users can connect their smartphone to the TV and share their screens, which allows them to enjoy their own content.


* Screen Share may not be available depending on an app policy.

Through Pro:Idiom, LN766F stably shows content.

Reliable Content Playback with Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Easy and Customized Service with Pro:Centric Solution

With LG's Pro:Centric Direct*, operating content and remote control for multiple LN766F TVs become very convenient. Also fitness club owners can easily develop their own apps based on the SDK (HTML5).

A man is using Pro:Centric solution to manipulate and remotely control the content for several TVs in a fitness center.

* Pro:Centric Direct requires a dedicated server. (Sold separately)

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    15.6"

  • Resolution

    1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety / EMC

    UL / FCC

DIMENSION

  • VESA Compatible

    75 × 75 mm

  • W × H × D / Weight (without Stand)

    391.4 × 278.6 × 46.1 mm / 2.9 kg

  • Weight (Shipping)

    3.9 kg

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (Max)

    35 W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Adapter: Less than 0.5 W PoC: Less than 0.5 W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

    ATSC / Clear QAM / Analog NTSC

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

  • Global IPTV Support

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    No Stand

  • Front color

    Black

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Rear

    USB 2.0

  • Set Bottom

    HDMI In, Headphone Out, RF In (Tuner), RJ45 (Ethernet), MPI Port (RJ12 Jack), External IR In, DC Adapter In, PoC (Power over Coax)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V, Cloud)

  • DRM

    Yes (S/W Type, Mobile, Lite)

CATEGORY

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Hospitality Feature

    Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, Instant ON

SMART FEATURE

  • Smart Feature

    webOS 22, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SoftAP, Wi-Fi (802.11ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share, Bluetooth Audio Playback, HDMI-ARC (HDMI 1), Motion Eye Care, NTP Sync Timer

MANAGEMENT FEATURE

  • Management Feature

    SNMP, HTNG-CEC (1.4), Multi IR Code

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LN766F(NA)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.