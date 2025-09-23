About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
Contact us

4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

Contact us

4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)
LG 4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions, 55UM662H (MEA)

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Google Cast
  • AirPlay
  • Netflix
  • Slim Design
More

4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

A TV on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.

* 65 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

LG Hotel TV works withGoogle Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UM662H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

 

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM662H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

The UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

* In case of 43", 50" TV (55" : 57.5 mm, 65" : 57.7 mm)

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UM662H has conformal coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    420 nit

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Multi-View

    YES

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    968 x 626 x 303 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    968 x 565 x 29.7 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    12.5 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    9.3 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.3 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    109.1W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    84.9W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
UM662H(MEA)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_250320.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.