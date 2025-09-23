WS960H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV is mounted on a hotel wall, displaying a colorful scene.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
LG Hotel TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.
Glittering crystals with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Artwork Adorning Your Walls
WM960H is an art-inspired TV with perfect lines, ultra-thin bezel, and sleek design, featuring a narrow gap between the wall and the screen. LG Hospitality TVs shine the spotlight on your content and complement the interior of hotel rooms even when they're turned off.
The TV has a very thin bezel, enhancing screen immersion and offering a beautiful exterior.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.
LG Hotel TV works with Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on WM960H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
All Spec
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
Tool Name
GX
Stand Type
Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 2 Standelementen)
Front Color
- (Cinema Screen)
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
65
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit
VIDEO
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
JA
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
JA
Game Optimizer
-
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
40 Watt
AI Sound
JA
AI Acoustic Tuning
JA
LG Sound Sync
JA
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
JA (nur Teletext)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
JA
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
Pro:Centric Direct
JA
Pro:Centric V
JA
Pro:Centric Server
JA
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
JA
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
JA
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
JA
Other DRM
-
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
webOS 5.0
Web Browser
JA
Magic Remote Compatibility
JA (integriert)
Multi-View
-
AOD
-
Mood Display
JA
Gallery Mode
JA
Home Office
-
Wi-Fi
JA
Bluetooth
JA
Soft AP
JA
Screen Share
JA
DIAL
JA
Bluetooth Audio Playback
JA
HDMI-ARC
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
JA
IoT
JA
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
JA
USB Cloning
JA
Enterprise Mode
-
Wake on RF
JA
WOL
JA
SNMP
JA
Diagnostics
JA (IP-Fernbedienung)
HTNG-CEC (Version)
JA (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
JA (1.4)
IR Out
JA (RS-232C, HDMI)
Multi IR Code
JA
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
JA
Welcome Video
JA
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Insert Image
-
One Channel Map
JA
External Speaker Out / Line Out
JA (ext. Lautsprecherausgang)
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
Instant ON
JA
V-Lan Tag
JA
Mobile Remote
-
Port Block
JA
Lock mode
JA (begrenzt)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
JA
External Power Out
-
Full Touch Screen
-
b-LAN
-
Conformal Coating
-
Energy Saving mode
JA
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
Pillow Speaker
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
JA
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
Vertical Setup
-
Fail Over
-
Play Via URL
-
NTP Server Setting
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
Time scheduler
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
NTP sync timer
JA
BEACON
JA
Video Tag
JA (2 Videos)
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
Control / Control Plus
-
CMS(Premium)
-
Simple Editor
-
LG Connected Care
-
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
JA (3)
USB (Ver.)
JA (2x USB 2.0)
RF In
JA (2)
AV In
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
JA
PC Audio Input
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
JA
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
Headphone Out
JA
CI Slot
JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
JA (Klinkenstecker)
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
DC Adapter In
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
EXT. IR In
-
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
Kensington Lock
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1446 x 888 x 284 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1446 x 830 x 19.9 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1600 x 970 x 175 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
8.9/8.9/8.7/11.6 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0 mm
Weight with Stand
29.8 kg
Weight without Stand
29.0 kg
Weight in Shipping
37.6 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
482W
Power Consumption(Typ)
383W
Standby Power Consumption
Unter 0,5 Watt
STANDARD
Safety
CB, CU TR
EMC
CE
Others
-
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
ErP Class
A
On Power Consumption
125W
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
173
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
SDR Grade
G
SDR On mode
123W
HDR Grade
G
HDR On mode
211W
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
MMR
Power Cable
N/A (Attached)