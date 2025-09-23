WS960H Series

About Cookies on This Site

65WS960H(EU/CIS)
Key Features

  • SELF-LIT LG OLED
  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • Gallery Mode
OVERVIEWSPECSRESOURCES

A TV is mounted on a hotel wall, displaying a colorful scene.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

LG Hotel TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

 

Glittering crystals with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

Artwork Adorning Your Walls

WM960H is an art-inspired TV with perfect lines, ultra-thin bezel, and sleek design, featuring a narrow gap between the wall and the screen. LG Hospitality TVs shine the spotlight on your content and complement the interior of hotel rooms even when they're turned off.

The TV has a very thin bezel, enhancing screen immersion and offering a beautiful exterior.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.

LG Hotel TV works with Google Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.

 

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on WM960H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    GX

  • Stand Type

    Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 2 Standelementen)

  • Front Color

    - (Cinema Screen)

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500 nit

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    JA

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    JA

  • Game Optimizer

    -

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    40 Watt

  • AI Sound

    JA

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    JA

  • LG Sound Sync

    JA

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    JA (nur Teletext)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    JA

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    JA

  • Pro:Centric V

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Server

    JA

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    JA

  • Other DRM

    -

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    JA

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    JA (integriert)

  • Multi-View

    -

  • AOD

    -

  • Mood Display

    JA

  • Gallery Mode

    JA

  • Home Office

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    JA

  • Bluetooth

    JA

  • Soft AP

    JA

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • DIAL

    JA

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    JA

  • HDMI-ARC

    -

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    JA

  • IoT

    JA

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    JA

  • USB Cloning

    JA

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • Wake on RF

    JA

  • WOL

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • Diagnostics

    JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • IR Out

    JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    JA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    JA

  • Welcome Video

    JA

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    -

  • Insert Image

    -

  • One Channel Map

    JA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    JA (ext. Lautsprecherausgang)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    -

  • Instant ON

    JA

  • V-Lan Tag

    JA

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • Port Block

    JA

  • Lock mode

    JA (begrenzt)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    JA

  • External Power Out

    -

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Energy Saving mode

    JA

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    JA

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Fail Over

    -

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • Time scheduler

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    JA

  • BEACON

    JA

  • Video Tag

    JA (2 Videos)

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    JA (3)

  • USB (Ver.)

    JA (2x USB 2.0)

  • RF In

    JA (2)

  • AV In

    -

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    -

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    JA

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    JA

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    -

  • Headphone Out

    JA

  • CI Slot

    JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    JA (Klinkenstecker)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    -

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • EXT. IR In

    -

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    -

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    -

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    -

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1446 x 888 x 284 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1446 x 830 x 19.9 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 175 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    8.9/8.9/8.7/11.6 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    29.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    29.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    37.6 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    482W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    383W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Unter 0,5 Watt

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A

  • On Power Consumption

    125W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    173

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    123W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    211W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    MMR

  • Power Cable

    N/A (Attached)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
WS960H(EU_CIS)_Datasheet(low)_LG Commercial TV_201116.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.