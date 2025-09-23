4K UHD Smart TV

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their

iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on

their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique,

on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to

the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.