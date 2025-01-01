LG CreateBoard Pro

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Where Digital Innovation Meets Intuitive Functionality
In the conference room, there's a large TR3PN installed on the wall, vividly displaying materials for the meeting on the screen.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Creative Whiteboard Solution
LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.
In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two TR3PNs—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on the TR3PNs.
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.
During class, one person is writing on the TR3PN screen, while another is using a tool from the menu.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.
Materials utilized during the meeting can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's various functions such as import and export after the meeting.
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
Tools for Fluid Collaboration
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication.
Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.
LG CreateBoard Share
LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own devices, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.
The materials displayed on the TR3PN screen are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.
Wireless ScreenShare Feature for
Seamless Meeting Environment
LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.
Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the Wireless ScreenShare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room
Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.
A presentation is underway in the TR3PN-equipped meeting room, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom
In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.
In the TR3PN-equipped classroom, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing while simultaneously sharing content in real-time on other students' devices.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
LG ConnectedCare DMS
LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
IT managers keep a remote watch over LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
* ‘LG ConnectedCare DMS’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare DMS’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Dashboard
The LG ConnectedCare DMS dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.
Five screens available on LG ConnectedCare DMS are currently being displayed.
Remote-control
The LG ConnectedCare DMS enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.
The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions.
Broadcasting
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.
Alert Message
In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.
When grouping multiple classrooms into one group for management, it showcases the ability to send the same message simultaneously.
Google Certification
LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.
* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
Secure Functions
Screen Lock
Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password.
This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.
Other Features
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch points.
This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members.
This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.
QR Login for Easy Cloud Access
Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive with just one QR verification.
After use, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect, thereby reducing the risk of personal information leakage.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
Front Connectivity Design
LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables. Additionally, its front-facing speakers facilitate content delivery with improved sound quality.
* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the
unit.
Advanced Eye-care
LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor’s backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.
* All sizes of TR3PN models received official certification from TUV Rheinland in February 2024.
Built-in OPS Slot
LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
Multi-screen Mode
LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.
* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
* Picture-in-picture mode is available for the external source screen.
Power Saving
When a device doesn’t receive an external input signal for a specific amount of time set by the user, the device goes into standby mode.
Devices can also be automatically turned on or off at specific time or day set by the user, which contributes to save energy.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
75"
Panel Technology
IPS
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
400nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
4,000:1
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
Color Gamut
72% (NTSC)
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + FRC)
Response Time
8ms(Typ)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
Yes(4), HDCP2.3
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP1.3/2.3
Audio In
Yes(1)
RS232C In
Yes(1)
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
USB In
USB Type C(2), USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(3)
HDMI Out
Yes(1)
Audio Out
Yes(1)
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type A(2)
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 34.3/15.6/15.6/37mm
Weight (Head)
51.4kg
Packed Weight
60.7kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1709 × 1031 × 86mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1863 × 225 × 1148mm
Handle
Yes(2)
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800x400mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
64GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes (Slot type)
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
Power Indicator
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
Android13(EDLA)
Booting Logo Image
Yes
PIP
Yes (1) external source
Screen Share
Yes (CreateBoard Share)
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Energy Saving)
Wake on LAN
Yes
Network Ready
Yes (Fast Power On)
HDMI-CEC
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
210W
Max.
450W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1808 BTU/Hr(Max)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
(TBD)
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (18Wx2 + 8Wx2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
IEC62368, EN62368, GB4943, UL62368
EMC
FCC Class "A“
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type compatible
Yes
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Polski, Hungary, Romania, Thai, Turkiye, Ukraine, Basque, Catalan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia
ACCESSORY
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F / ST-860F)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
≤2.5ms
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
Interface
USB2.0
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2mm
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
Operating System Support
Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android /Linux/Mac OS X/Chrome
Multi Touch Point
Max 50 points
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
CPU
Octa-core A76x4 + A55x4
GPU
Mali G52MP2
Memory(RAM)
8GB
Storage
64GB
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
LAN
Gigabit LAN
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
OS ver. (Android)
Android 13(EDLA)
