High-brightness Open-frame Display

Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Large Display Optimized for Outdoor Advertisement
A large-sized display is installed at a bus stop, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XF3SK, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.
* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 3,300 nits (Typ.), the 86XF3SK outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby, making it the optimized display for outdoor visibility. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.
A large-sized display is installed at a bus stop, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.
A large-sized display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.
Open-frame Type Display
86XF3SK is an open-frame type high brightness displays to give customers flexibility in exterior of casing such as colors or design.
Various frame-shaped displays are installed outdoors.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The display offers superb reliability under a wide range of operating temperatures, which also goes through LG’s solar test* which causes a lot of thermal energy. So the 86XF3SK requires fewer constraints for outdoor installations** which are usually exposed to strong sunlight and various environmental changes.
A woman in a car is looking at a DOOH (Digital Out Of Home media) ad on the side of the road. Via a solar test conducted inside LG, this product can operate at wide range of temperature of 0 to 40 degrees.
* 86XF3SK is LG-internally tested based on international environment test standard IEC 600680205, MIL-STD-810G and TTA (Telecommunication Technology Association).
** 86XF3SK needs to be installed inside a casing according to LG's official installation guide to be used safely and appropriately. The installation guide is provided by LG.
Smart Brightness Compensation
The built-in BLU* sensor frequently measures the brightness of the display and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.
The 86XF3SK minimizes the change of the panel’s brightness over time.
* Back Light Unit
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against humidity.
The 86XF3SK has Conformal Coating on its power board to protect the display, even in a salty or humid environment.
* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor.
Smart Brightness Control
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
The 86XF3SK screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.
Electrical Safety
Circuit breaker inside 86XF3SK minimizes the possibility of product damage by cutting off current when abnormal current is detected.
The display is protected from external electrical hazards.
High-Performance with
LG webOS 6.0
LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on 86XF3SK for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides easy control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network to monitor and control the displays remotely in real-time.
User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
86
Panel Technology
IPS / RGB
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
Brightness
3,300nit
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1 (Typ.)
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1,07 milliard de couleurs
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
Life time
50 000 h (Typ.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24 h/24 et 7j/7
Portait / Landscape
OUI / NON
Transparency
S/O
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
OUI
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
OUI (1ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
DP In
OUI (HDCP 1.4)
DVI-D In
NON
RGB In
NON
Audio In
OUI
RS232C In
OUI
RJ45(LAN) In
OUI (1ea)
IR In
OUI
USB In
USB 2.0 Type A (1ea)
HDMI Out
NON
DP Out
NON
Audio Out
NON
Touch USB
NON
External Speaker Out
OUI
RS232C Out
OUI
RJ45(LAN) Out
OUI
IR Out
OUI (partage sortie RS232C)
Daisy Chain
NON
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 52/66.4/66.4/52mm
Weight (Head)
140Kg
Weight (Head+Stand)
S/O
Packed Weight
151Kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1202.8 x 2003 x 163.88mm
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
S/O
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1503 x 2296 x 468mm
Handle
OUI
VESA Standard Mount Interface
S/O
PROTECTION GLASS
Thickness
S/O
Degree of Protection
S/O
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
S/O
Anti-Reflective
S/O
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
S/O
Shatter-Proof
S/O
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8 Go
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NON
Temperature Sensor
OUI
Auto Brightness Sensor
NON
Pixel Sensor
NON
Proximity Sensor
NON
Current Sensor
OUI
BLU Sensor
OUI
Humidity Sensor
OUI
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
OUI
Power Indicator
NON
Local Key Operation
NON
FAN (Built-in)
OUI
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
Local Contents Scheduling
OUI
Group Manager
OUI
USB Plug & Play
OUI
Fail over
OUI
Booting Logo Image
OUI
No Signal Image
OUI
RS232C Sync
OUI
Local Network Sync
OUI
Backlight Sync
OUI
PIP
NON
PBP
NON
Screen Share
NON
Video Tag
OUI (Balise vidéo 4)
Play via URL
OUI
Screen Rotation
OUI
External Input Rotation
OUI
Gapless Playback
OUI
Tile Mode Setting
NON
Setting Data Cloning
OUI
SNMP
OUI
ISM Method
OUI
Auto Set ID
OUI
Status Mailing
OUI
Control Manager
OUI
Cisco Certification
NON
Crestron Connected
NON
Smart Energy Saving
OUI
PM mode
OUI
Wake on LAN
OUI
Network Ready
OUI
Beacon
NON
HDMI-CEC
OUI
SI Server Setting
OUI
webRTC
OUI
Pro:Idiom
OUI
Brightness Compensation
OUI
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NON
Scan Inversion
NON
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Alimentation intégrée
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
1450W (Full White) 383W (IEC 62087)
Max.
1800W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
4948 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 6312 BTU/Hr(Max.)
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
NON
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
ERP / Energy Star
OUI / NON
ePEAT(US only)
NON
OPS COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type compatible
NON
OPS Power Built-in
NON
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
OUI
SuperSign Control+
OUI
SuperSign WB
NON
SuperSign Cloud
OUI
Promota
NON
Mobile CMS
NON
Connected Care
OUI
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(Including Battery 2ea), HDMI Cable(1ea), USB Cable(2ea), Manual (IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender(1ea), LAN extension cable(2ea), SMA Cable(2ea), IR Cable(1ea), JCD 5P PWR Cable(3ea), JCD 8P PWR Cable(1ea), Cord Grip rubber(5ea), Screw (6ea), JCD Corner Bracket(4ea)
Optional
NON
SPECIAL FEATURE
Overlay Touch Compatibility
S/O
Smart Calibration
S/O
Tilt (Face up)
S/O
Tilt (Face down)
S/O
IP Rating
S/O
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
OUI
Power Protection
OUI
Direct Sunlight
OUI
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
Available Object Size for Touch
S/O
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
S/O
Accuracy (Typ.)
S/O
Interface
S/O
Protection Glass Thickness
S/O
Protection Glass Transmission
S/O
Operating System Support
S/O
Multi Touch Point
S/O