About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
High-brightness Open-frame Display
Contact us

High-brightness Open-frame Display

Contact us

High-brightness Open-frame Display

86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3SK

Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Brightness : 3,300 nits (Typ. w/o Glass)
  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Long-lasting High Performance
  • Temperature Sensor
  • Auto Brightness Sensor
More
Anti-Discoloration

UL Solutions

Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

Large Display Optimized for Outdoor Advertisement

A large-sized display is installed at a bus stop, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.

The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XF3SK, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.

* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight

With outstanding high brightness of 3,300 nits (Typ.), the 86XF3SK outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby, making it the optimized display for outdoor visibility. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

A large-sized display is installed at a bus stop, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.

A large-sized display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

Open-frame Type Display

86XF3SK is an open-frame type high brightness displays to give customers flexibility in exterior of casing such as colors or design.

Various frame-shaped displays are installed outdoors.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The display offers superb reliability under a wide range of operating temperatures, which also goes through LG’s solar test* which causes a lot of thermal energy. So the 86XF3SK requires fewer constraints for outdoor installations** which are usually exposed to strong sunlight and various environmental changes.

A woman in a car is looking at a DOOH (Digital Out Of Home media) ad on the side of the road. Via a solar test conducted inside LG, this product can operate at wide range of temperature of 0 to 40 degrees.

* 86XF3SK is LG-internally tested based on international environment test standard IEC 600680205, MIL-STD-810G and TTA (Telecommunication Technology Association).
** 86XF3SK needs to be installed inside a casing according to LG's official installation guide to be used safely and appropriately. The installation guide is provided by LG.

Smart Brightness Compensation

The built-in BLU* sensor frequently measures the brightness of the display and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.

The 86XF3SK minimizes the change of the panel’s brightness over time.

* Back Light Unit

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against humidity.

The 86XF3SK has Conformal Coating on its power board to protect the display, even in a salty or humid environment.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

The 86XF3SK screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Electrical Safety

Circuit breaker inside 86XF3SK minimizes the possibility of product damage by cutting off current when abnormal current is detected.

The display is protected from external electrical hazards.

High-Performance with
LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on 86XF3SK for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides easy control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network to monitor and control the displays remotely in real-time.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / RGB

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    3,300nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1,07 milliard de couleurs

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50 000 h (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24 h/24 et 7j/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    OUI / NON

  • Transparency

    S/O

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    OUI

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    OUI (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    OUI (HDCP 1.4)

  • DVI-D In

    NON

  • RGB In

    NON

  • Audio In

    OUI

  • RS232C In

    OUI

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    OUI (1ea)

  • IR In

    OUI

  • USB In

    USB 2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NON

  • DP Out

    NON

  • Audio Out

    NON

  • Touch USB

    NON

  • External Speaker Out

    OUI

  • RS232C Out

    OUI

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    OUI

  • IR Out

    OUI (partage sortie RS232C)

  • Daisy Chain

    NON

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 52/66.4/66.4/52mm

  • Weight (Head)

    140Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    S/O

  • Packed Weight

    151Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1202.8 x 2003 x 163.88mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    S/O

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1503 x 2296 x 468mm

  • Handle

    OUI

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    S/O

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    S/O

  • Degree of Protection

    S/O

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    S/O

  • Anti-Reflective

    S/O

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    S/O

  • Shatter-Proof

    S/O

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8 Go

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NON

  • Temperature Sensor

    OUI

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NON

  • Pixel Sensor

    NON

  • Proximity Sensor

    NON

  • Current Sensor

    OUI

  • BLU Sensor

    OUI

  • Humidity Sensor

    OUI

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    OUI

  • Power Indicator

    NON

  • Local Key Operation

    NON

  • FAN (Built-in)

    OUI

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    OUI

  • Group Manager

    OUI

  • USB Plug & Play

    OUI

  • Fail over

    OUI

  • Booting Logo Image

    OUI

  • No Signal Image

    OUI

  • RS232C Sync

    OUI

  • Local Network Sync

    OUI

  • Backlight Sync

    OUI

  • PIP

    NON

  • PBP

    NON

  • Screen Share

    NON

  • Video Tag

    OUI (Balise vidéo 4)

  • Play via URL

    OUI

  • Screen Rotation

    OUI

  • External Input Rotation

    OUI

  • Gapless Playback

    OUI

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NON

  • Setting Data Cloning

    OUI

  • SNMP

    OUI

  • ISM Method

    OUI

  • Auto Set ID

    OUI

  • Status Mailing

    OUI

  • Control Manager

    OUI

  • Cisco Certification

    NON

  • Crestron Connected

    NON

  • Smart Energy Saving

    OUI

  • PM mode

    OUI

  • Wake on LAN

    OUI

  • Network Ready

    OUI

  • Beacon

    NON

  • HDMI-CEC

    OUI

  • SI Server Setting

    OUI

  • webRTC

    OUI

  • Pro:Idiom

    OUI

  • Brightness Compensation

    OUI

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NON

  • Scan Inversion

    NON

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Alimentation intégrée

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    1450W (Full White) 383W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    1800W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    4948 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 6312 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NON

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    OUI / NON

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NON

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NON

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NON

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    OUI

  • SuperSign Control+

    OUI

  • SuperSign WB

    NON

  • SuperSign Cloud

    OUI

  • Promota

    NON

  • Mobile CMS

    NON

  • Connected Care

    OUI

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(Including Battery 2ea), HDMI Cable(1ea), USB Cable(2ea), Manual (IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender(1ea), LAN extension cable(2ea), SMA Cable(2ea), IR Cable(1ea), JCD 5P PWR Cable(3ea), JCD 8P PWR Cable(1ea), Cord Grip rubber(5ea), Screw (6ea), JCD Corner Bracket(4ea)

  • Optional

    NON

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    S/O

  • Smart Calibration

    S/O

  • Tilt (Face up)

    S/O

  • Tilt (Face down)

    S/O

  • IP Rating

    S/O

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    OUI

  • Power Protection

    OUI

  • Direct Sunlight

    OUI

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    S/O

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    S/O

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    S/O

  • Interface

    S/O

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    S/O

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    S/O

  • Operating System Support

    S/O

  • Multi Touch Point

    S/O

Datasheet

extension : pdf
86XF3SK_Datasheet(low)_LG High-brightness Open-frame Display_240806.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.