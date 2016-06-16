About Cookies on This Site

75TR3BQ
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 350 nits (Typ.)
  • Multi-Touch : Max. 40 Points
  • Easy Connection & Sharing
  • User Friendly Experience
  • Security & Compatibility
More

Core Features,
Powerful Performance with

A large interactive digital board is mounted on the meeting room wall, mirroring the meeting content displayed on a laptop screen placed on the table.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Seamless Writing Experience

LG CreateBoard delivers a lifelike touch experience with support for 4K resolution, enabling users to write seamlessly, ensuring every detail is crisp and clear.

In a studio workspace, a group collaborates by writing directly onto a large wall-mounted smart whiteboard during a discussion.

Multi-Touch

LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 40 touch points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.

Students are actively exchanging ideas by writing on LG’s interactive digital board screen at the same time.

Connect Your Own Device for OS Flexibility

LG CreateBoard integrates smoothly with devices across various operating systems, including Windows, Android, and ChromeOS, allowing users to work within their preferred environments. This creates a flexible and highly adaptable workspace tailored to individual needs.

The TR3BQ can be connected to various devices such as laptops, Chromebooks, and Windows or Chrome OPS, allowing users to operate their preferred OS directly on the digital board.

C-Type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily enables screen sharing and audio output, and can charge devices with up to 65W.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

OTA (Over-The-Air) Functionality

OTA (Over-The-Air) functionality built into the LG CreateBoard enables software updates to be performed wirelessly and automatically, allowing users to maintain the latest features and security patches.

An digital smart board is performing a wireless automatic software update.

The LG smart board has front ports such as USB and HDMI.

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.

* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.

The built-in OPS slot makes OPS installation easy, providing users with extended functionality such as various PC features and Windows software without needing an external desktop.

Built-In OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS slot is sold separately.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75"

  • Panel Technology

    VA

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    5500:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    6.5ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    No / Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    167W

  • Max.

    396W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    570 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1351 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

    Yes

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    (TBD)

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST860F)

TOUCH

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time

    ≤10ms

  • Writing Height

    ≤2mm

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.2mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android/Linux/macOS/Chrome

  • Multi touch point

    Max 40 points

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (16Wx2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • Power protection

    Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(3)

  • Audio IN

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes(1)

  • USB IN

    USB3.0 Type A(4). USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1), Optical Yes(1, SPDIF)

  • Touch USB

    Yes(2)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

INFO

  • Product

    Touch

  • Year

    Y25

  • Month

    M05

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B：16.6/16.6/16.6/45mm

  • Weight (Head)

    42.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    (TBD)

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1712 × 1022 × 98mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1863 × 1148 × 225mm

  • Handle

    Yes(2)

  • VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface

    800x400mm

HW FEATURE

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes (LG RS232C Command)

  • Screen Share

    Yes (CreateBoard Share)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3.2mm

  • Degree of Protection

    Safety Glass

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    Yes

  • Shatter-Proof

    Yes

CREATE BOARD

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.