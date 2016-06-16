Interactive Digital Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Front Connectivity Design
LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.
* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.