31.5” LG E-paper Display

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Red Dot Award - Product Design 2026
Reddot winner 2026
Ultra Low Powered Signage,
LG E-paper Display
Two LG E-paper Displays are mounted on a café wall, with one displaying a beverage advertisement and the other a menu.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Designed for Comfort,
Built for Efficiency
LG E-paper Display (EPD) is an electronic ink–based display that consumes power only when the screen content changes. This allows for considerably lower power consumption compared to conventional digital signage. With its slim and lightweight design, EPD serves as an effective replacement for traditional paper posters—ideal for displaying in-store menus and promotional content. It also delivers a paper-like texture, that makes the screen look natural and comfortable to view in any environment.
LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a grocery store, a retail store, and a campus building, each displaying advertisements and posters.
The Essence of Slim.
Designed to Blend Seamlessly
The LG E-paper Display features a sleek profile, measuring 17.8 mm at the sides and tapering to an ultra‑slim 8.6 mm. Framed by a contemporary 13.3 mm calming‑beige bezel, it brings a refined, modern presence to any interior. Weighing approximately 3.1 kg*, it allows for convenient installation and movement. Its design flows naturally into the space, presenting a sophisticated, paper‑like digital upgrade to traditional posters.
The LG E-paper Display features an even bezel of 13.3 mm and a slim design, with a slimmest depth of 8.6 mm and thickest depth of 17.8 mm, weighing just 3.1 kg.
* Weight includes the built-in battery.
Optimized Battery
& Power Options
Equipped with a high-capacity 72 Wh built-in battery, the LG E-paper Display can be fully charged in approximately 3 hours* when using the provided adapter. The product supports both wired and wireless power options**, allowing it to be powered and charged via the included adapter or used cable-free by attaching a compatible third-party wireless power bank to the rear magnetic mount for extended operation.***
The LG E-paper Display, equipped with a built-in 72 Wh battery, supports both wired power via USB Type-C and wireless power using a magnetic-mounted, separately sold power bank.
* Applies only when charging with the provided adapter.
** Wireless charging can charge up to a maximum of 15 W, and we recommend Qi2-certified products (<230 g, >0.8 kgf). Even Qi2 certified products may not be compatible depending on the characteristics of the auxiliary battery manufacturer.
*** Power banks must be purchased separately. Wireless charging is intended to extend runtime rather than fully charge.
Flexible Installation
for Various Layouts
The LG E-paper Display supports multiple installation options. It can be securely mounted to a wall using rear VESA mounting holes or suspended from the ceiling using a wire-hanging mount. Choose the option that best suits your space and aesthetic.
LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a clothing store and a corporate lobby, as well as suspended by wires in a telecom store, demonstrating various installation options.
Power Management
for Smarter Operations
webOS-based E-paper Display features a smart power management system that synchronizes with the content scheduleㅡactivating the display only when content needs to be updated, and switching to power-saving mode for the rest of the time to minimize power consumption.
The LG E-paper Display is equipped with a smart power management system.
Convenient Content
& Device Management
with webOS
The LG E-paper Display provides a streamlined experience for both content deployment and device management through webOS. Content can be easily delivered using Content Manager, USB storage, or the customer(SI)’s own CMS server. For device configuration, users can manage settings through Control Manager. Both Content Manager and Control Manager are accessible directly from a web browser, requiring no additional mobile app installation, which enhances overall convenience and operational efficiency.
An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a post office, with both the device and on-screen content managed via webOS.
Maximize Impact with Minimal Power.
LG E-paper Display for Any Indoor Space.
(Temp : 0~40°C / humid : 30~70％)*
An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall at the entrance of a meeting room, displaying information about scheduled meetings. An LG E-paper Display is installed at a bank service counter, displaying an advertisement. An LG E-paper Display is set up as an angled tabletop display on a museum desk, displaying information about a docent program. An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a pharmacy, displaying a medicine advertisement.
※ All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* Operating conditions require a temperature of 0°C to 40°C and humidity of 30% to 70%. Installation in direct sunlight is restricted, and warranty does not cover damage caused by window-facing installation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the LG E-paper Display and where can it be used?
The LG E-paper Display is an electronic ink-based display that delivers clear and vivid content to serve as an effective replacement for traditional paper posters with low power consumption. This e-paper display offers a lightweight and slim design for flexible installation, a webOS solution for easy content and device management, and support for both wired and wireless power options for convenient usage. It can also be utilized in various indoor spaces, including corporate meeting rooms, lobbies, and retail stores for displaying promotional content.
How does LG E-paper Display manage power usage?
The e-paper panel consumes power only when the screen content changes. This means it draws power solely when updating to new content, rather than continuously consuming energy while the content remains on the screen. Additionally, the webOS E-paper Display features smart power management synced with the content schedule. It minimizes power consumption by activating only during updates and staying in power-saving mode otherwise.
How long does the battery last and how is it charged?
The LG E-paper Display offers flexible and efficient power management with the following charging features:
- Battery Capacity & Charging Time: Equipped with a 72Wh built-in battery, it fully charges in about 3 hours via the included adapter. (Actual battery life and charging time may vary by content update frequency and operating conditions.)
- Wired & Wireless Support: Supports both wired and wireless charging. For wireless charging, simply attach a separately purchased wireless power bank to the back of the display.
For detailed information regarding charging options, please refer to the provided product details page.
How are content and device management handled on the LG E-paper Display?
The LG E-paper Display is powered by webOS for streamlined content deployment and device management. Content can be delivered through Content Manager, USB storage, or a customer’s CMS server. Device settings are configured via Control Manager, and both solutions are accessible directly from a web browser, without the need to install a separate mobile app.
All Spec
PANEL
Viewing Angle (H x V)
180º x 180º
Life time
50,000Hrs (min)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
Screen Size (Inch)
32
Panel Technology
Eink Spectra 6
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Refresh Rate
50Hz
Contrast Ratio
15:1 (Min.) / 22:1(Max.)
CONNECTIVITY
USB In
USB2.0 Type C (1ea)
Power In (DC, From External Power)
USB Type-C Power (PD Sink)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Calming Beige
Bezel Width
13.3mm
Weight (Head)
3.1kg (w/ Battery & Hanging Bolt x2ea)
Packed Weight
5.4kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
724.7 x 420.1 x 17.8 mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
812 x 502 x 120 mm
Handle
NO
VESA Standard Mount Interface
100 x 100 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Humidity Sensor
YES
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS26 Micro
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Control Manager
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
Operation Humidity
30% to 70% (Non-condensing)
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz , Adaptor(65W)
Power Type
Built-In Battery
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
4W
Max.
6W
Power off
0.5W↓
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB/NTRL
EMC
CE, RED(EU) / KC(KOREA) / FCC Class"B" (US) / VCCI(Japan)
ePEAT(US only)
NO
Others
TUV Product Carbon Footprint
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
NO
SuperSign Control+
NO
SuperSign WB
NO
SuperSign Cloud
NO
Promota
NO
Mobile CMS
NO
Connected Care
NO
ACCESSORY
Basic
Power cord, Type C Adapter, Hanging Mount Bolt (2), Manual (OM, UG, QSG), Installation Guide, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, Wireless Spec Card, Adapter Spec Card
SPECIAL FEATURE
Tilt (Face up)
O(Max -30º degree)
Tilt (Face down)
O(Max -30º degree)