The LG Kiosk modular features customizable peripherals for enhanced user experience and functionality. Its adjustable display supports both landscape and portrait modes, with simplified USB-C connections on all bezel sides. Available in three stand options including Back-to-Back Stand that adapts seamlessly to various retail environments.