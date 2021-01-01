About Cookies on This Site

27KC3P-M
Key Features

  • Modular Design
  • Display Orientation
  • Versatile Stand
  • Serviceability
  • Windows OS
More

LG Self-Service KIOSK Modular

There are four LG Kiosks placed side by side in a cafe, each displaying different menu advertisements on their standby screens.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

This demonstrates the versatility of LG Kiosks, showing their use in locations such as museums, entrances, supermarkets, restaurants, and libraries, where they adapt to various environments.

The LG Kiosk modular features customizable peripherals for enhanced user experience and functionality. Its adjustable display supports both landscape and portrait modes, with simplified USB-C connections on all bezel sides. Available in three stand options including Back-to-Back Stand that adapts seamlessly to various retail environments.

Modular Design

The Kiosk offers flexible customization with various peripherals to meet specific needs. Its modular design allows easy integration of devices like barcode scanners and EMV terminals. USB-C ports simplify connections, enabling independent operation for diverse business requirement.

The LG Kiosk can be customized with various components, including a touch computer, tactile keypad, scanner, and stand.

Versatile Kiosk

LG Kiosk is modular designed to meet a variety of installation needs with three stand options: general Counter-Top, Floor Stand and Back-to-Back Stand that minimize floor space by allowing two kiosks to be accessed from both sides. This flexibility allows it to adapt seamlessly to different retail environments and requirements. The Touch Computer for Kiosk can be directly mounted on the wall without a stand by utilizing its standard VESA mounting compatibility.

The LG Kiosk can be installed in multiple formats, such as a touch computer on its own, a counter-top model, a floor-standing version, a back-to-back stand, or a wall-mounted design.

* A wall mount kit is not included.

Display Orientation

The kiosk can be easily pre-configured to be used in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on the location. This ensures that the content is optimally displayed, tailored to the specific service requirements and visual imagery.

The touch computer on an LG Kiosk can be pre-configured to operate in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on the intended use.

Optimized Serviceability

The LG Kiosk features accessible core hardware components, simplifying maintenance. It features two separate hinged doors: an upper door to access inner space and a lower door for a printer. The back cover of the touch computer is designed to facilitate convenient repair work for essential components such as the SSD or mainboard battery. This structure allows for easy access whenever needed, making the repair process much smoother and more efficient.

Enhanced Accessibility :
Tactile Keypad Accessory

The LG modular kiosk is meticulously designed to meet essential global accessibility standards including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the U.S. It can be equipped with a tactile keypad accessory for individuals with visual impairments that is designed to assist users by providing audio guidance interface and facilitating menu selection, featuring an ergonomic tactile keypad cradle for comfortable use.

The tactile keypad on the LG Kiosk is ergonomically designed and positioned at a 45-degree angle.

The LG Kiosk screen minimizes glare, keeping content clear and visible even in bright indoor settings.

Content Visibility

The 27-inch kiosk screen features Advanced In-cell Touch (AIT) technology, improving content visibility by removing layers in the touchscreen that reduces reflections in bright indoor settings and offers a brightness level of 300 nits.

The LG Kiosk operates on Windows OS.

Windows OS

Windows OS provides extensive compatibility with peripherals like POS systems and ordering apps, ensuring seamless integration for retail kiosks, while the latest Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC enhances stability and support, solidifying its position as the leading kiosk operating system.

Specifications

Touch Computer, 27KC3P-M, 27" Display / 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD) / AIT (Advanced In-cell Touch) / 300 nits / Windows OS Kiosk, Stand Counter-Top, ACC-ST-KC3P, with Portrait Screen 364.3 × 330 × 853.1 / with Landscape Screen 625.8 × 330 × 605.2 (mm) Floor, ACC-SF-KC3P, with Portrait Screen 500 × 500 × 1,536 / with Landscape Screen 625.8 × 500 × 1,308.1 (mm) Back-to-Back, ACC-SB-KC3P, with Portrait Screen 500 × 646.6 × 1,536 / with Landscape Screen 625.8 × 644.6 × 1,308.1 (mm) Accessary, Peripharals QR/Barcode Scanner, ACC-PS-KC3P, Zebra Tactile Keypad, ACC-PK-KC3P, Strom Interface

* Touch Computer and Counter-Top are not included with stand.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (In-cell touch)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit(D), 16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    31,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

