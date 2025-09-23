About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Wallpaper OLED Signage
Contact us

Wallpaper OLED Signage

Contact us

Wallpaper OLED Signage

55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K
LG Wallpaper OLED Signage, 55EJ5K

Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 150/400 nit (APL 100% / 25%)
  • Bezel : 5.3 mm (T/B/L), 11.0 mm (B)
  • Interface : HDMI / DP / USB(2) / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR

Artistic Space beyond Display, LG Wallpaper OLED Signage

A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.

LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Color

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.

A large screen was made by tiling several screens.

N×N Expandable Screen Size

By tiling up displays horizontally and vertically, the screen size can be as large as users want. Expansive, large screens are more effective at moving viewers by providing an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Displays are easily managed wirelessly through LAN daisy chain function.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain is supported, allowing you to execute commands to control and monitor the displays and even update their firmware.

EJ5K series has a front installation feature, making it easier to tile displays.

Wall Fixers Optimized for Simple Tiling

The overall installation process of the wallpaper OLED has gotten much easier. Once the dedicated wall fixers are driven into a wall, a display can be easily hung on them. Video wall tiling has become more convenient, thanks to its front installation feature, which departs from the conventional sidesliding method.

Cables are so flexible that it is easily embedded in a wall or other structures.

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables

As a result of in-depth consideration of usage scenarios, improvements have been made to the flexibility of common cables connecting the display to the signage box. These new cables are pliable enough to be easily embedded in a wall or other structures.

Splendid Design

LG’s OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display. The advantages the OLED display brings are countless from the easier installation to a sleek look.

LG's OLED display is very slim and light with a depth of 4.9mm and a weight of 6.5kg.

Hide in Plain Sight

The subtle edge of the wallpaper OLED totally blends in with the wall, giving audiences the sensation that content is being played directly within the wall itself. Integrating with and adding to a luxurious interior design, the wallpaper OLED is an effective method for delivering advertisements and information.

The edge of the display on the wall is so thin that it looks as if content is playing directly from the wall.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 0%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    23.1Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 804 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    116W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    318W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DimensionDatasheet

extension : dwg
55EJ5K_2D.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
55EJ5K-B_2D.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
EJ5K_Datasheet(low)_LG OLED Signage_230518.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.