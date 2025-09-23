We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See the unseen,LG Transparent OLED
In the living room of a luxurious house with a high floor ocean view, furniture features an integrated transparent OLED display. The screen shows images of birds that blend seamlessly with the large tree visible behind the transparent display.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Transparency
LG’s OLED technology enables the Transparent OLED Signage to have a sleek design without the need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving an impressive 43%* transparency. It clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information right in front of them.
Transparent OLED screens are installed on both sides of the corridors in the museum. The screens display images of ancient statues along with information about them, with three 55EW5P-M stacked vertically to form the display.
* The Year of Measurement : 2022
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LG Display - internal testing
Sleek Elegance in Transparency
Connecting spaces and adding a sense of openness, this transparent display boasts a beautiful design that complements high-end furniture and luxurious interiors. Its clean metal finish allows for easy installation on furniture, walls, or practically any desired location.
There’s an open display unit in the large lounge with a transparent OLED screen installed in its center. The screen shows images of trees along with the current time and weather information, and the scenery visible through the transparent screen makes the space feel more expansive.
Expandable Design
Thanks to the improved mechanical design, it can be installed in various ways, whether as a single unit or as a truly transparent wall, to fit existing structures and spaces. Place this product in your dream space to enhance openness and aesthetics.
A family is taking a photo with a transparent OLED wall made up of 3ⅹ5 55EW5P-M indoors. The father, standing in front of the wall, is taking a picture of the mother and child, who are standing behind the wall with animals and plants naturally displayed on the screen.
Convenience of Installation & Stability
This product offers ease and stability during installation thanks to its metal borders and structure. In other words, the metal border applied to the bezel areas enhances the product’s rigidity. Additionally, M4 (screw type) holes, which are widely used globally, are incorporated into all rear corners to facilitate installation.
The metal borders on the bezel areas of the 55EW5P-M, along with the M4 (screw type) holes at each edge, are shown in an enlarged view.
* Screws are not supplied.
Usage Scenes
Experience the marvel of LG’s state-of-the-art Transparent OLED Signage, designed for use in various spaces. This product breaks down the barriers between the screen and reality, seamlessly connecting different spaces, objects, and people.
1. Used in the living room of a luxurious house 2. Used as a photo wall 3. Used as a wall at the airport lounge entrance 4. Used in a retail shop
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
Panel Technology
OLED
Back Light Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
Brightness
200/600nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)
Contrast Ratio
200,000 : 1
Color Gamut
DCI 90%, BT709 110%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178x178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
Response Time
0.1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3% (SET), Hard coating (5H)
Life time
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
Transparency
43% (SET)
PROTECTION GLASS
Thickness
3.0mm
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Chemical strengthening
Anti-Reflective
Yes (Film)
Shatter-Proof
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
70W (IEC 62087)
Max.
230W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
239 BTU/Hr(Typ), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Polski, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M3xL5.5 Black,24EA / M3xL5.5 Silver,8EA / M3xL6 Black, 14EA), Cover Shield Assy 1EA, Cable Rubber 2EA, Cable Cap Assy 2EA, Tiling Bracket 2EA, Signage Box Wing Bracket 2EA
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes