LG’s OLED technology enables the Transparent OLED Signage to have a sleek design without the need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving an impressive 43%* transparency. It clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information right in front of them.





* The Year of Measurement : 2022

Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter

Conducted by : LG Display - internal testing