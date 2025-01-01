About Cookies on This Site

55EW5Q-C
Key Features

  • Brightness : 200 / 600 nit (APL 100% / 25%, without Glass)
  • Native Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Contrast Ratio : 200,000 : 1

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

A cafe has Transparent OLED Signage installed, and a woman is checking the menu by looking at the Transparent OLED Signage screen

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Transparent OLED Signage is installed in front of a table upon which cell phones are displayed in a cell phone store. The Transparent OLED Signage screen is showing an advertisement, and the cell phones displayed behind the screen are also clearly visible.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology enables the Transparent OLED Signage to have a sleek design without the need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving an impressive 43%* transparency. It clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information right in front of them.


* The Year of Measurement : 2022
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LG Display - internal testing

Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered glass in front protects the product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to help minimize customers' injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive

Sleek Elegance in Transparency

By connecting spaces and creating a sense of openness, this transparent display features a stunning design that enhances high-end furniture and luxurious interiors. It is designed as a semi-assembled display, allowing for versatile installation options to seamlessly integrate into existing structures and spaces.

There’s an open display unit in the large lounge with a transparent OLED screen installed in its center. The screen shows an image of a tree along with the current time and weather information, and the scenery visible through the transparent screen makes the space feel more expansive.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    200/600nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    200,000 : 1

  • Color gamut

    DCI 90%, BT709 110%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET), Hard coating (5H)

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Transparency

    43% (SET)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(1000mmx4ea/1000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M3xL5.5 Black,16EA / M3xL3.5 Silver, 20EA / M4xL22 Black, 22EA), Cover Shield Assy 1EA, Cable Rubber 1EA, Rubber Damper 4EA, Cable Holder 4EA, Signage Box Wing Bracket 2EA

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Polski, Türkçe, Arabic

CONNECTIVITY&LT;BR&GT;(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(1), HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes(1)

  • IR IN

    Yes(1), External IR Receiver

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • DP Out

    Yes(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

  • IR Out

    Sharing RS232C Out

  • Daisy Chain

    Input HDMI, DP / Output DP

INFO

  • Product

    OLED (Transparent)

  • Year

    Y24

  • Month

    M12

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Transparent

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.8mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.6Kg (Head), 2.6Kg (Signage Box)

  • Packed Weight

    21.9Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 810.1 x 14.6mm (Head) 381.6 x 217.6 x 73.6 (Signage Box)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 920 x 246mm

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS7.5

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • Scan Inversion

    Yes

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3.0mm

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    Yes (Film)

  • Shatter-Proof

    Yes

POWER&LT;BR&GT;CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    70W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    230W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    239 BTU/Hr(Typ), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.