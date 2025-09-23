About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

  • Accurate Color with a Wide OLED Screen
  • Jack Interfaces for Professional (SDI, SFP+, etc.)
  • Smart Calibration
  • Brightness(Typ.) : 1,000 / 900 / 500 / 180nit (APL 3% / 10% / 25% / 100%)
LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

Versatile OLEDwith Accurate Color, Customized to Suit Your Needs

Enhance your workplace with LG’s 65EP5G OLED professional monitor that has been developed to meet a variety of use cases and workflows in content production, post-production and distribution. 65EP5G builds upon the capabilities of LG’s OLED displays recognized by a Technology and Engineering Emmy® award and incorporates additional features and functionality to meet the needs of professionals.

The 65EP5G is installed on the walls and tables of the work space, and monitors smaller than the 65EP5G are placed on either side on the table. The 65EP5G and monitor screens show scenes during video editing, and the 65EP5G screen is clear when compared to the monitor screens on either side.

* 65 Inch (65EP5G)
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Accurate Color
with a Wide OLED Screen

Advanced Calibration functionality allows the display to achieve reference performance for picture quality enabled by LG’s proprietary software (SuperSign for White Balance) and color accuracy & uniformity via CalMAN. It supports programmable hardware 1D & 3D LUTs and multiple color-accurate profiles for rapid transitioning between calibrated modes. On top of that, 65EP5G helps protect colorists' eyes from blue light, as it has been certified to meet EYESAFE standards for quality and safety for the user’s eye health.

65EP5G displays color accuracy through a large screen and is certified meeting the EYESAFE standards.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

65EP5G can be connected to the camera, facilitating video transmission between studio devices.

Diverse I/O Interfaces

A variety of input interfaces are provided including HDMI and SDI In/Out with BNC, and also it supports SDI over IP via SFP+ case with a SFP module. Also included interface is a Genlock input for use in broadcast and virtual production applications.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

It is easy to set up through a control bar equipped with various functions such as APL, TALLY, Input, Function keys, Profile, Menu, Knb Dial, and Power connections.

Convenience and Functionality

The control panel provides shortcuts to frequently used functions and profiles featuring different monitor settings and picture quality options. Also, a variety of user selectable on-screen features are available such as Markers, Zoom, Audio Level Meters, and Waveform & Vector Scopes.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Tune it like a Pro

Tune it like a Pro

A Journey towards Spectacular Visuals and Meticulous Editing.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    950/850/450/170nit (APL 3%/10%/25%/100%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,850,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 0%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

CONNECTIVITY (OLED PRO DEDICATED)

  • SDI In

    YES (4ea)

  • SFP+ In

    YES

  • REF(Gen-Lock) In

    YES

  • RJ45(GPI Remote) In

    YES

  • SDI Out

    YES (4ea)

  • RJ45(GPI Remote) Out

    YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7/8.9/8.9/11.6mm (On Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    31Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    35Kg

  • Packed Weight

    45.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1446.3 x 823.8 x 49mm (without Control Box) 1446.3 x 853.8 x 56.5mm (with Control Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1446.3 x 896.5 x 272mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1670 x 200 x 1108mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 5.0

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/idproducts

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    300W

  • Max.

    470W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    N/A

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Korean

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), IG(Installation Guide), Regulation Book

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - OLED PRO

  • Color Adjustment

    OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint, White Balance Control

  • Color Temp.

    VAR Temp/9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)

  • Over scan

    Zero Scan, Over Scan, Under Scan

  • Aspect Ratio

    Auto, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, 13:9, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, 1:1

  • AFD (Active Format Description)

    NO

  • Zoom

    x2~x5

  • HDR/SDR monitoring

    YES

  • Peaking Filter (Camera Focus Assist)

    NO

  • False Color

    NO

  • Calibration SW

    SuperSign WB - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

  • 3rd Party Cal. SW Compatibility

    CalMAN - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

  • Eyesafe Cetification

    YES

  • DeltaE < 2

    YES

  • Gamut

    HDR Gamut / SDR Gamut

  • SDI Color Format

    Auto, RGB444, YCbCr444, YCbCr422

  • Custom 3D LUT file Import (through USB)

    NO

  • R/G/B Gain

    -768~255

  • Mono/Blue Only

    YES

  • Transfer Matrix

    YES

  • Mastering Peak

    YES

  • EOTF(Electro-Optical Transfer Function)

    Auto/User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/SDR(Calibration)/ST.2084 PQ/BT.2100 HLG/HDR(Calibration)

  • Marker

    YES

  • Marker - Safety Area

    YES

  • Marker - Center Marker

    YES

  • Audio - Source Selection

    YES

  • Audio - Level Meter

    YES

  • Audio - Sound Mode

    NO

  • Audio - Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • GPI Control (General Purpose Interface)

    YES

  • Video Analysis - Waveform

    YES

  • Video Analysis - Vector Scope

    YES

  • Video Range

    NO

  • Profile Load / Save

    YES

  • Function Key

    YES

  • Time Code

    YES

  • UMD (Under Monitor Display)

    YES

  • VPID

    YES

  • Internal Signal Pattern

    YES

  • Caption

    YES

  • Tally

    YES

  • Genlock

    YES

  • OLED Panel Setting (for image sticking prevention)

    TPC Auto-dimming (Temporal Peak Luminance Control), Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, GSR Auto dimming (Global Sticky Reduction), CPC (Convex Power Control)

  • LG Connect

    YES

  • Support Web API

    YES

DimensionDatasheet

extension : dwg
65ep5g_2d.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
65ep5g_2d.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
65EP5G_Datasheet(low)_LG OLED Pro Monitor_230622.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.