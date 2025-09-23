About Cookies on This Site

High-brightness Open-frame Display
Contact us

High-brightness Open-frame Display

Contact us

High-brightness Open-frame Display

86XF3CK
LG High-brightness Open-frame Display, 86XF3CK
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Brightness : 3,300 nits (Typ.)
  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Temperature Sensor
  • Auto Brightness Sensor
  • Smart Brightness Compensation
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

UL Solutions

Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

Boost Your Outdoor Advertising
with a Large Dual-view Display

Large double-sided displays are installed at both ends of the bus station. Advertisements are being displayed on both sides of the displays, and people are watching advertisements inside and outside of the bus stop at the same time.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.

The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XF3CK, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.

* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

Double-sided Screen with
Ultra HD Resolution

86XF3CK features a dual-view screen with a UHD resolution which makes the color of images and videos clear. The IPS panel allows users to view screen at various angle.

A double-sided display is installed at the end of the bus stop. Having UHD resolution, the display screen’s colorful advertisements are expressed in a vivid way.

Outdoor Advertisement Utilization

86XF3CK can help save space since it has the advertising impact of installing 2 signages with a single signage. The double-sided display allows the targeting of customers standing on either opposing side, thus increasing space utilization. It can be used as an effective marketing tool especially in narrow spaces such as bus stops or sidewalks where space utilization is important.

Two single-sided displays on a narrow sidewalk are very near each other, while the place where one double-sided display is installed is efficient because there is space left over.

High Visibility
Under Strong Sunlight

With outstanding high brightness of 3,300 nits (Typ.), the 86XF3CK outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby. In addition, its outdoor visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

A large double-sided display is installed on the street, and a woman and man are looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on either side of the screen.

Open-frame Type Display

86XF3CK is an open-frame type high brightness displays to give customers flexibility in exterior of casing such as colors or design.

Various frame-shaped displays are installed outdoors.

* 86XF3SK is LG-internally tested based on international environment test standard IEC 600680205, MIL-STD-810G and TTA (Telecommunication Technology Association).
** 86XF3SK needs to be installed inside a casing according to LG's official installation guide to be used safely and appropriately. The installation guide is provided by LG.

Wide Range of
Operating Temperature

The display offers superb reliability under a wide range of operating temperatures, which also goes through LG’s solar test* which causes a lot of thermal energy. So the 86XF3CK requires fewer constraints for outdoor installations** which are usually exposed to strong sunlight and various environmental changes.

A woman in a car is looking at a DOOH (Digital Out Of Home media) ad on the side of the road. Via a solar test conducted inside LG, this product can operate at wide range of temperature of 0 to 40 degrees.

* 86XF3CK is LG-internally tested based on international environment test standard IEC 600680205, MIL-STD-810G and TTA (Telecommunication Technology Association).
** 86XF3CK needs to be installed inside a casing according to LG's official installation guide to be used safely and appropriately. The installation guide is provided by LG.

Double-sided displays can be easily controlled through RS-232C and LAN (RJ45).

Easy Operation Control(Multi Display Control)

Multiple device controls are available through the RJ45 & RS-232C ports. It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously with a remote control.

The 86XF3CK minimizes the change of the panel’s brightness over time.

Smart Brightness Compensation

The built-in BLU* sensor frequently measures the brightness of the display and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.

* Back Light Unit

The 86XF3CK has Conformal Coating on its power board to protect the display, even in a humid environment.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against humidity.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor.

The 86XF3CK screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

The display is protected from external electrical hazards.

Electrical Safety

Circuit breaker inside 86XF3CK minimizes the possibility of product damage by cutting off current when abnormal current is detected.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on 86XF3CK for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.** This also enables the easy management of doubled-sided sending.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Web Monitoring (Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides easy control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network to monitor and control the displays remotely in real-time. Both side of displays can be controlled by multi display control.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, RGB

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    3,300nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1 (Typ)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / No

  • QWP(Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C (with Solar) 0 °C to 50 °C (without Solar)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    1450W (Front) (Full White) / 1500 W (Back) 383W (IEC 62087)

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    1950 W (Front) / 1700W (Back)

  • Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving, ~70%)

    710W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (Power Off)

    0.5W↓

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(Including Battery 2ea), HDMI Cable(1ea), USB Cable(2ea), Manual (IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender(1ea), LAN extension cable(2ea), SMA Cable(2ea), IR Cable(1ea), JCD 5P PWR Cable(3ea), JCD 8P PWR Cable(1ea) Cord Grip rubber(5ea), Screw (6ea), JCD Corner Bracket (4ea)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/ CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power protection

    Yes (Circuit Breaker)

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkiye, Polski

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(1), HDCP2.2*2

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), HDCP1.4*2

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)*2

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes(1)

  • IR IN

    Yes(1)

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A (1)*2

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(4)

  • IR Out

    Sharing RS232C Out

INFO

  • Product

    Outdoor

  • Year

    Y23

  • Month

    M05

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    L/R: 66.4mm, T: 51.95, B: 51.95mm

  • Weight (Head)

    201.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    262.6Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,202.8 x 2,003 x 229.18mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,425 x 2,312 x 1,046 mm

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory

    8GB

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Pixel sensor

    Yes

  • Current Sensor

    Yes

  • BLU Sensor

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • FAN (Built-in)

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS ver.

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS-232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4, Max One HDMI input)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

  • Brightness Compensation

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
86XF3CK_Datasheet(low)_LG High-brightness Open-frame Display_240806.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.