About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG webOS TV Signage
Contact us

LG webOS TV Signage

Contact us

LG webOS TV Signage

27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)
LG webOS TV Signage, 27LN341C (EU)

Key Features

  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (Full HD)
  • Brightness : 250 nit
  • Speaker : 10 W

LG webOS TV Signage with Multiple Use

A TV is placed on the hotel room's main shelf, and a welcome message for guests is displayed on the screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A man is managing several displays at once in his office using an LG SuperSign Control+ solution.

Easy Group Control

The LN341C supports SuperSign Control+ Free version which can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.

The LG TV Signage, windows, and lights are all connected to the controller placed on the desk.

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The LN341C has Crestron Connected® Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.

* It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

A TV is easily set up by copying pre-stored information onto a USB.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

* USB is not provided by LG. FAT32 or NTFS formatting is recommended.

The TV is on when there's an HDMI signal, and it is off when there's no signal.

Display Power Management

DPM (Display Power Management) can be configured to be On only when there is a TV signal present to manage power efficiently.

The TV automatically turns on or off according to the set time schedule.

On/Off Time Setting

Create your own time scheduler of your TV signage. Once you set opening/closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space.

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker (sold separately). Guests can listen to the TV audio from other rooms within their suite, not only the room where the TV is located.

* Use only with the 3 pole 3.5 mm stereo jack when connecting external speakers.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES(2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Dsub-9)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    31.6W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Brightness

    250 nit

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Lock mode

    YES

  • RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole

  • front color

    Rocky Black

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (ARC, HDMI2)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    100 x 100 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    623.5 x 433.6 x 187.5

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    623.5 x 374.9 x 63.1

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    784 x 479 x 170

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/25.8

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    12.1/12.1/12.1/25.1

  • Weight with Stand

    5.4 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    7.4 kg

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control Plus

    YES (Free version)

STANDARD(EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    E

  • SDR On mode

    22W

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.