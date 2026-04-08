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55” 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
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55” 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Contact us

55” 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55VM5R-H
Front view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall with infill image
Front view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
-45 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
-90 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
+45 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
+90 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
Rear view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
Top view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
Detail view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
Front view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall with infill image
Front view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
-45 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
-90 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
+45 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
+90 degree side view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
Rear view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
Top view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall
Detail view of 55" seamless wide vision, smarter video wall

Key Features

  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness(Typ.) : 500 nits
  • Bezel : 1.7 mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.2 mm (T/L), 0.5 mm (B/R)
  • Depth : 90.1 mm
  • Interface : HDMI/ DP/ USB/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
More

Seamless Wide Vision, Smarter Video Wall

A video wall is installed in a control room, with the screen divided into multiple sections to display various types of information, including regional conditions and data, for monitoring.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Seamless Large Screens with an Extreme-Narrow Bezel

The ultra-slim bezel, with its 1.7 mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), drastically reduces bezel interference and delivers immersive, seamless content across assembled video wall screens.

A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with an ultra-slim bezel.

Image Sync Enhancement

The VM5R-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can synchronize fast-moving video content across tiled displays during video playback. Objects positioned along bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

The video wall on the left without the image improvement algorithm shows misalignment between displays, while the video wall on the right with the algorithm minimizes it, resulting in a more seamless image.

Super Wide Viewing Angle

The VM5R-H can be viewed from virtually any angle, delivering vivid images across the entire display without distortion even when positioned above eye level. It captivates the attention of viewers with lifelike images, regardless of their viewing position.

A woman looks up at a VM5R-H installed on an upper-level railing, while a man passes by a VM5R-H mounted on a nearby wall. Both are able to view vivid, undistorted images from any position thanks to its wide 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

* Results are based on in-house testing. Actual test results may vary depending on the environment and measuring equipment.

Easy Color Adjustment

The color temperature of the display can be adjusted in increments of 100K simply by using a remote control, allowing you to easily set the color temperature that perfectly suits your content.

VM5R-H can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in 100K increments.

Simple White Balance Adjustment

The VM5R-H allows you to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment simply by tuning individual R/G/B values or the IRE Scale.

The IRE scale can be adjusted on the VM5R-H to control the white balance of the image.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1 is available on the VM5R-H for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

* GUI : Graphical User Interface

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, with various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, applied using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming is also available, providing flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side is using CSS effects to add more content.

* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the VM5R-H is protected against salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on the power board, allowing for stable operation. In addition, its customer-centric feature, such as Shock Monitoring*, provides both reliability and satisfaction, ensuring the durability of the video wall.

The VM5R-H has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is sent to the administrator through the media controller.

EMC Class B Certified

The VM5R-H is EMC Class B certified, meeting requirements for electronic equipment used in residential as well as commercial, industrial, and business environments. As a result, it is suitable for close-range applications such as corporate meeting rooms and boardrooms.

The VM5R-H, certified as EMC Class B, is installed on the control room wall.

LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients’ businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VM5R-H installed in another location.

* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update the firmware at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need for DisplayPort MST.

Multiple displays are managed simultaneously through LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy adjustment of UHD settings.

IP5x Certified Design

With the IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

The VM5R-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects against dust.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    B2B : 1.7mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.2mm(T/L), 0.5mm(B/R) A2A : 3.1mm (Active area to Active area), 1.9mm(T/L), 1.2mm(B/R)

  • Weight (Head)

    20.1kg

  • Packed Weight

    28.3kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1212.7 x 683.5 x 90.1

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1393 x 955 x 303mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    170W

  • Max.

    200W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    580 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 682 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    100W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    O(New ErP) / Energy Star 8.0

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Hungarian

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP5X tested

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

Datasheet

extension : pdf
video-wall-55vm5r-h-2026-documents-55vm5r-h-datasheet-low-lg-video-wall-260319.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.