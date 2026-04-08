55” 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

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Seamless Wide Vision, Smarter Video Wall
A video wall is installed in a control room, with the screen divided into multiple sections to display various types of information, including regional conditions and data, for monitoring.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Seamless Large Screens with an Extreme-Narrow Bezel
The ultra-slim bezel, with its 1.7 mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), drastically reduces bezel interference and delivers immersive, seamless content across assembled video wall screens.
A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with an ultra-slim bezel.
Image Sync Enhancement
The VM5R-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can synchronize fast-moving video content across tiled displays during video playback. Objects positioned along bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.
The video wall on the left without the image improvement algorithm shows misalignment between displays, while the video wall on the right with the algorithm minimizes it, resulting in a more seamless image.
Super Wide Viewing Angle
The VM5R-H can be viewed from virtually any angle, delivering vivid images across the entire display without distortion even when positioned above eye level. It captivates the attention of viewers with lifelike images, regardless of their viewing position.
A woman looks up at a VM5R-H installed on an upper-level railing, while a man passes by a VM5R-H mounted on a nearby wall. Both are able to view vivid, undistorted images from any position thanks to its wide 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.
* Results are based on in-house testing. Actual test results may vary depending on the environment and measuring equipment.
Easy Color Adjustment
The color temperature of the display can be adjusted in increments of 100K simply by using a remote control, allowing you to easily set the color temperature that perfectly suits your content.
VM5R-H can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in 100K increments.
Simple White Balance Adjustment
The VM5R-H allows you to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment simply by tuning individual R/G/B values or the IRE Scale.
The IRE scale can be adjusted on the VM5R-H to control the white balance of the image.
High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1 is available on the VM5R-H for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.
* GUI : Graphical User Interface
Flexible Content Creation
Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, with various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, applied using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming is also available, providing flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.
One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side is using CSS effects to add more content.
* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the VM5R-H is protected against salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on the power board, allowing for stable operation. In addition, its customer-centric feature, such as Shock Monitoring*, provides both reliability and satisfaction, ensuring the durability of the video wall.
The VM5R-H has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.
* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is sent to the administrator through the media controller.
EMC Class B Certified
The VM5R-H is EMC Class B certified, meeting requirements for electronic equipment used in residential as well as commercial, industrial, and business environments. As a result, it is suitable for close-range applications such as corporate meeting rooms and boardrooms.
The VM5R-H, certified as EMC Class B, is installed on the control room wall.
LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients’ businesses.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VM5R-H installed in another location.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Daisy Chain Capability
A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update the firmware at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need for DisplayPort MST.
Multiple displays are managed simultaneously through LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy adjustment of UHD settings.
IP5x Certified Design
With the IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.
The VM5R-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects against dust.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
55
Panel Technology
ADS
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
RS232C In
YES
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
IR In
YES
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
DP Out
YES
Audio Out
YES
RS232C Out
YES
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
B2B : 1.7mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.2mm(T/L), 0.5mm(B/R) A2A : 3.1mm (Active area to Active area), 1.9mm(T/L), 1.2mm(B/R)
Weight (Head)
20.1kg
Packed Weight
28.3kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1212.7 x 683.5 x 90.1
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1393 x 955 x 303mm
Handle
YES
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Temperature Sensor
YES
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.1
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Group Manager
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Fail over
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
No Signal Image
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Play via URL
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
ISM Method
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Control Manager
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PM mode
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Network Ready
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
webRTC
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
W/B Setting by Grey scale
YES
Scan Inversion
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
170W
Max.
200W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
580 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 682 BTU/Hr(Max)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
100W
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
O(New ErP) / Energy Star 8.0
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
Mobile CMS
YES
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Hungarian
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
SPECIAL FEATURE
IP Rating
IP5X tested
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES