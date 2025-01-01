About Cookies on This Site

LG Indoor LED
Contact us

LG Indoor LED

Contact us

LG Indoor LED

LBCG026
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.60 mm
  • Brightness: 1,500 nit
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • Stacking & Hanging System Available
  • Service Access : Front or Rear (Select One Only)
  • IP Rating : IP30 / IP30 (Front / Rear)
More

LED Display for
Virtual Production

A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The module can be easily removed using the dedicated tool (with front or rear selective service access). The positioning pins and magnets help perform panel adjustments accurately and quickly, ensuring seamless screen assembly.

The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock

Curve Effect Available

The mechanical connection between the two panels is secured by an angle adapter system and a fast lock, adjustable by 10 degrees in concave areas and 5 degrees in convex areas.

Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.

Stacking & Hanging System Available

Installation can be performed by stacking or hanging, using the optional accessories (single, double, triple beams) for customization to the studio environment.

The part where the cabinet can be installed either as stacking or hanging is enlarged and shown.

Broadcast Quality Available

Accurate color reproduction, low latency of video processing, and HDR capability.

A vivid HDR-enabled screen and a screen with a high refresh rate displaying the exact color are being shown.

Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel VR HELIOS LED Processing Platform

Thanks to the compatibility between LBCG and the Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform, you can now utilize the powerful UX and UI functionalities offered by HELIOS. HELIOS processing platform includes Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics.

The Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform provides access to the features such as Real-Time Mapping and Multi-Use Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a Game Controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics using Connected Diagnostics.

* Please note that Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform needs to be purchased separately, and depending on the actual usage environment, there may be limitations in the implementation of certain features offered by HELIOS. A game controller needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LBCG026-GM

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.6

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96x96

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.6

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192x192

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x500x75.5

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.25

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    6.2

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24.8

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    147,456

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.15

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Service access

    Front or Rear (select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    1,500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,500~9,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (PQ, HLG)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    180

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    60

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    720

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    614

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    205

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,457

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    0~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    (MVR HEIOS)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.