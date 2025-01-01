LG Indoor LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Display for
Virtual Production
A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Easy Installation & Maintenance
The module can be easily removed using the dedicated tool (with front or rear selective service access). The positioning pins and magnets help perform panel adjustments accurately and quickly, ensuring seamless screen assembly.
The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock
Curve Effect Available
The mechanical connection between the two panels is secured by an angle adapter system and a fast lock, adjustable by 10 degrees in concave areas and 5 degrees in convex areas.
Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.
Stacking & Hanging System Available
Installation can be performed by stacking or hanging, using the optional accessories (single, double, triple beams) for customization to the studio environment.
The part where the cabinet can be installed either as stacking or hanging is enlarged and shown.
Broadcast Quality Available
Accurate color reproduction, low latency of video processing, and HDR capability.
A vivid HDR-enabled screen and a screen with a high refresh rate displaying the exact color are being shown.
Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel VR HELIOS LED Processing Platform
Thanks to the compatibility between LBCG and the Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform, you can now utilize the powerful UX and UI functionalities offered by HELIOS. HELIOS processing platform includes Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics.
The Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform provides access to the features such as Real-Time Mapping and Multi-Use Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a Game Controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics using Connected Diagnostics.
* Please note that Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform needs to be purchased separately, and depending on the actual usage environment, there may be limitations in the implementation of certain features offered by HELIOS. A game controller needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
LBCG026-GM
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.6
Module Resolution (WxH)
96x96
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x250
Weight per Module (kg)
0.6
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 x 2
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
192x192
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x500x75.5
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.25
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
6.2
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
24.8
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
147,456
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.15
Cabinet material
Die-casting Magnesium
Service access
Front or Rear (select one only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
1,500
Color Temperature (K)
3,500~9,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (PQ, HLG)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
180
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
60
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
720
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
614
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
205
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,457
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
7,680
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
Operating Humidity
0~80%RH
IP rating Front
IP30
IP rating Rear
IP30
STANDARD
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
Controller
(MVR HEIOS)