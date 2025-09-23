About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling LED Display for Virtual Production
Contact us

Ceiling LED Display for Virtual Production

Contact us

Ceiling LED Display for Virtual Production

LBCK039
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 3.91 mm
  • Brightness: 5,000 nit
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • Front or Rear Serviceability
  • Brompton LED Processor & Data Distribution
More

Ceiling LED Display for
Virtual Production

A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming a video of snowy mountain scenery.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The module can be easily removed using the dedicated tool (with front or rear selective service access). The positioning pins and magnets help perform panel adjustments accurately and quickly, ensuring seamless screen assembly.

The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock

This product can be installed in either the front or rear.

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their need.

A virtual production studio which has curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is being filmed, and a compatible controller is being displayed next to it.

Brompton LED Processor & Data Distribution

As Brompton controllers are common in the broadcast and virtual production industry, LBCK series offers support for them.

High Brightness

The ceiling LED with 5,000 nits enables LBCK series to be used for alternative lightings in XR and virtual production.

In a studio, ceiling LEDs are installed in sizes of approximately 400m2, 50-100m2, and 20-50m2, respectively. The scenery on the LED screen appears very bright.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LBCK039-GN

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.91

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    64x128

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x500

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.40

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    128x256

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x1000x66.05

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.500

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    12.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24.9

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Service access

    Front or Rear (select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    5,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    2,000-11,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    155

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (PQ, HLG)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    300

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    100

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    600

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,024

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    341

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,047

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10-99%RH

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Brompton SX40

DimensionDatasheet

extension : dwg
LBCK039-GN-v1.0 (3).dwg
Download
extension : pdf
LBCK039-GN-v1.0.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
LBCK Series_Datasheet(low)_LG Indoor LED_240805.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.