About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Window Facing LED Display
Contact us

Window Facing LED Display

Contact us

Window Facing LED Display

LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026
LG Window Facing LED Display, LWBC026

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.60 mm
  • Brightness: 3,500 nit
  • Slim Bezel
  • Long-lasting High Performance
  • Quick Lock & Flip Design
  • Front or Rear Serviceability
More

Window Facing LED Display

A woman is looking at a large LED screen installed on the wall of the show window.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.

High Visibility Under the Sunlight

With a great brightness of 3,500 nits, LWBC clearly deliver contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.

Content is effectively displayed, even when the screen is installed on a 90° corner.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90° corner option, the LWBC series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers.

Capable of front or rear installation depending on the customers' needs.

Front or Rear Installation & Maintenance

Easy access to front or rear cabinet for maintenance.

An enlarged view of the “Quick Lock” and “Flip Design” on the back of the cabinet.

Quick Lock & Flip Design

Easy installation with quick lock system and maintains an outstanding alignment. Also the flip design makes easy repair and replace of integrated power system and reception card.

Compatibility withLG Software Solution

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LWBC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LWBC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LWBC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.604

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96 × 96

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250 × 250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.70

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 × 4

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192 × 384

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500 × 1,000 × 68

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.500

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    12.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    147,456

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    0.5

  • Cabinet material

    Die Casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front or Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    3,500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200-9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16
    (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    300

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    100

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    600

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20 to +40

  • Operating Humidity

    10-90% RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP5X

  • IP rating Rear

    IP5X

Data SheetsDimension

extension : pdf
LWBC Series_Datasheet(low)_LG Window Facing_210913.pdf
Download
extension : dwg
LWBC0xx-GD-v1.0.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
LWBC0xx-GD-v1.0.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.