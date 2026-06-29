LG MAGNIT All-in-One

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-One Micro LED Display
A large LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED is installed on a luxurious living room wall, displaying vivid colors in great detail.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details
LG MAGNIT’s revolutionary chip transfer technology, full black coating, and advanced surface treatment work in harmony to deliver exceptional black levels, vivid colors, and deep contrast. This synergy creates an immersive visual experience where even the subtlest shadow details emerge from the darkness, revealing the full depth of every scene.
LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED is installed on an elegant and luxurious living room wall, displaying lifelike scenes.
Accurate Colors
as Intended
Through meticulous LED chip selection and the narrow wavelength of these chips, LG MAGNIT delivers uniform and pure color expression across the entire screen. The gamut transfer technology also contributes to great color fidelity, making it ideal for environments that demand precise and lifelike visuals.
The canyon landscape filled with countless shining stars and nebulae in the night sky is expressed on the LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED screen with brilliant and deeply rich colors.
TÜV‑Certified Wide‑Angle Color
Consistency
LG MAGNIT offers outstanding color consistency, delivering rich and accurate hues across a wide viewing angle range. Whether viewed head‑on or from the side, the display maintains uniform color performance, allowing viewers across a large space to experience consistent image quality. This wide‑angle color consistency has been verified through TÜV certification, supporting LG MAGNIT’s reliable performance in professional display environments.
Wavelike patterns of vibrant colors are richly and delicately expressed.
* The LAAB136BXNA passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved test following “2 PfG Q2865 / 05.23 Evaluation of Color Consistency Wide Viewing Angle”. This covers aspects like color consistency (left/right), color consistency (top/bottom), color direction, viewing angle segmentation (left/right), color consistency (color gamut). (Test report No. KR26MBH0 001)
TÜV‑Certified Clarity
in Low‑Grayscale Images
LG MAGNIT delivers clear and detailed image reproduction, particularly in darker scenes. Fine distinctions within low‑grayscale images are expressed with clarity and precision, helping ensure accurate representation of subtle details. This low‑grayscale image clarity has been verified through TÜV certification, supporting reliable performance in professional display environments.
The contrast between light and shadow is detailed and distinct across the red desert landscape under the dark night sky.
* The LAAB136BXNA passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved test following “2 PfG Q2893 / 05.24 Evaluation of Low Grayscale Image Clarity”. This covers aspects like Pixel loss ratio, white balance, gamma difference. (Test report No. KR26HWU4 001)
Front-Side Screen Level
Adjustment
With a magnet-based special tool, LG MAGNIT enables front-side screen-level adjustment, offering enhanced flexibility and precise alignment during installation.
Sunlight is shining through the dense trees in the dark forest, and the details in low-light areas are also well defined.
Care Less
with Sturdy Design
LG MAGNIT has undergone safety‑related testing to address various risk factors, including dust, electro‑magnetic interference, flame spread, and physical impacts. This is particularly relevant for installations in public spaces, where considerations around safety and risk management are essential.
The same scene is being displayed on multiple screens set up at different angles, and each screen shows the same exact scene with accurate and consistent colors and no angle distortion.
* Related performance characteristics are supported by third-party test reports conducted under controlled test conditions. For detailed test results and conditions, please contact your LG sales representative.
All-in-One LED Screen
with Built-in Speaker
The LAAB136 is a 136-inch large screen which is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn’t require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.
The white snowy landscape is displayed stably with reduced flickering, creating an immersive viewing experience.
High Performance
with webOS
Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS Smart Platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools* such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.
LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED is installed on the wall of a modern, open-space living room. Multiple display units are precisely aligned and combined into one large screen, delivering an immersive view of the landscape.
* The webOS Signage Developer site (http://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.
Easy Installation
The installation process for the LED All-in-One is straightforward. First, secure the cabinets. Next, attach each LED display module to the cabinets, and finally, plug in the power cable. This simple installation saves time and labor, allowing users to easily manage the LED screen.
Fast Installation,Effortless Setup ,All-in-One Design for Effortless Living
* The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
** Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.
Office Meeting Mode
With Office Meeting Mode, easily configure meeting room details like the room number and current time. It also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, a presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as autobrightness and picture mode.
Picture Optimization with Auto Genre Selection, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Enhancement & Text Upscaling
* Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.
Compatible with AV
Control Systems
The LAAB136 supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control, boosting business management efficiency.
LG Channerls, Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Youtube, Apps
* Crestron Connected® requires initial display configuration and a separately purchased license.
** Supports network‑based control.
Magic Remote
for Easy of Use
With the LG Magic Remote, you can select and run the menu of the signage just like using a mouse and its cursor can be used as a laser pointer. In addition, through the newly added ‘FREEZE’ button on the remote control, users can temporarily freeze the screen while switching contents on the PC, so that users are able to have uninterrupted meetings without exposing its switching process.
LG Channerls, Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Youtube, Apps
* The FREEZE function is only available when the LAAB136 is connected to an external input signal.
Versatile Installation
with Dedicated Accessories
The product is offered with the necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. For added convenience, a dedicated stand is available as an option, allowing you to easily position the screen based on your installation needs. Additionally, the LAAB136 can be seamlessly arranged side by side in a N × 1 configuration to suit your specific installation site and purpose.
LG Channerls, Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Youtube, Apps
* Stand accessories vary by model and must be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
LAAB136BXNA
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Micro
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.78
Module Resolution (WxH)
384x144
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x112.5
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
1,638,400
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
Cabinet material
Aluminum
Service access
Service access
Screen Resolution (WxH)
3,840x2,160
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
10x15 (Total 150)
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,005 x 1,692.5 x 39.4mm (Thickest 68.9)
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
Weight of the screen
151.5
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness Uniformity
0.95
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
40,000:1 @10lux
Processing Depth (bit)
20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
Color Temperature
3,200~9,300
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
Typ. 500 / Peak 1,600
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Frame Rate (Hz)
100 / 120
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
296
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,011
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
1,500
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
900
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
5,118
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
3,071
STANDARD
Certification
Safety 62368-1 & 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1
CONTROLLER
Controller
Embedded(webOS 8.0)
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS
I/O PORT
I/O Port
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)
SPEAKER
Speaker
Built-in(10W+10W)