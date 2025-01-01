About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor

LG Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor is appropriate in applications where there is a constant compressed gas demand on a daily basis.

LG's fixed speed reciprocating compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

LG's fixed speed reciprocating compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

What isKey FeaturesSpecificationsFAQs

What is Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor?

The Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor operates at a constant speed, delivering reliable performance for consistent, high-demand applications.

Watch Video
Close-up of LG fixed speed reciprocating compressor interior showing detailed components, including coils, gears, and copper tubing on a dark background.

The Installer looks at and attempts to touch the LG Chiller Controller interface.

Key Features

With the simple structure, The LG Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressors provide reliability in high temperatures and are used in various applications.

Simple Structure icon

Simple Structure

Reliable in High Temperatures icon

Reliable in High Temperatures

Variety of applications icon

Variety of Applications

Detailed view of an LG fixed speed reciprocating compressor component showing a rotating mechanism with directional arrows.

Simple Structure

The LG Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor features a simple structure that efficiently converts rotating motion into reciprocating motion, effectively compressing gas in the cylinder.

LG fixed speed reciprocating compressor unit in a desert landscape with swirling blue energy lines. The background shows sand dunes and a bright sky.

Reliable in High Temperatures

Designed for reliability in high temperatures, LG Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor operates efficiently and consistently, providing optimal performance even in hot conditions.

LG fixed speed reciprocating compressor, showcased in front of refrigerator and air conditioner units.

Variety of Applications

The LG Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor is versatile, powering a wide range of applications including commercial refrigerators, residential refrigerators, and dehumidifiers.

Product Specifications

RefregerantSeriesApplicationCooling Capacity (W)Cooling Capacity(Btu/hr)
R600aCS,CT,CMLBP55-193188-659
R134aCS,CMLBP55-258188-880
R134aCS,CMHBP372-5981,269-2,040
R290CMWLBP203-335693-1,143

* The capacity is tested under ASHRAE-T LBP conditions at 75rps for AC and DC.

Find Compressors

FAQs

Q.

How does the Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor ensure more energy savings than the Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor?

A.

LG Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor constantly adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature level. It allows Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor to save energy more efficiently compared to Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor.

Q.

Why is the initial cost of the Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor high?

A.

The higher initial cost is due to the use of a BLDC motor for speed control, along with the necessary control system and devices to regulate refrigerant flow.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Find Compressors

Find Compressors
white bg image

Resource Download

Resource Download
white bg image

Where to Buy

Where to Buy