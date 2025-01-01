About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor

LG Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressors are designed to operate in a wide range of cooling capacity despite their compact size.

LG's variable speed reciprocating compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQs

What is Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor?

The Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor can adjust its speed to fluctuate to match the required output, optimizing energy efficiency.

Top view of an LG variable speed reciprocating compressor's internal mechanism within a metallic housing on a dark background.

The Installer looks at and attempts to touch the LG Chiller Controller interface.

Key Features

The Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor, equipped with a PCB, allows for more precise control tailored to the environment than fixed speed one, resulting in improved efficiency and stability.

LG icon representing high energy efficiency with a power graph showing smooth, optimized performance for compressors and motors

High Energy Efficiency

LG icon symbolizing advanced control solution with integrated motor control system for precise and reliable operation

Advanced Control Solution

LG icon illustrating stability in voltage fluctuation, ensuring consistent performance under varying electrical conditions

Stable in Voltage Fluctuation

Graph comparing temperature stability over time between a Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor and a Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor.

High Energy Efficiency

Unlike the Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor, the Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor adjusts its operating percentage based on temperature, leading to improved efficiency.

LG variable speed reciprocating compressor surrounded by colorful energy swirls, it stands in a spotlight on a dark background.

Advanced Control Solution

The PCB in the Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor includes temperature sensing features, enabling a simple upgrade to an inverter refrigerator without extra equipment.

LG variable speed reciprocating compressor unit next to a refrigerator. A teal waveform graphic appears in the background on a dark setting.

Stable in Voltage Fluctuation

Unlike conventional systems that need a separate stabilizer, the Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor provides a stable power supply for reliable operation.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of LG Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor.

Refrigerator image

Refrigerator

Water purifier image

Water Purifier

Ice maker image

Ice Maker

Product Specifications

RefregerantSeriesApplicationPower TypeCooling Capacity (W)Cooling Capacity(Btu/hr)
R600aBS,BMLBPAC147 - 365502 - 1,245
R600aBS,BMLBPDC124 - 124423 - 423
R134aBSLBPDC71 - 121243 - 413

* The capacity is tested under ASHRAE-T LBP conditions, with operating frequencies of 75rps for AC and 65rps for DC.

Find Compressors

FAQs

Q.

How does the Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor ensure more energy savings than the Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor?

A.

LG Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor constantly adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature level. It allows Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor to save energy more efficiently compared to Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressor.

Q.

Why is the initial cost of the Variable Speed Reciprocating Compressor high?

A.

The higher initial cost is due to the use of a BLDC motor for speed control, along with the necessary control system and devices to regulate refrigerant flow.

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business
Find Compressors

Find Compressors
Resource Download

Resource Download
Where to Buy

Where to Buy