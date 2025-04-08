Home appliances have areas that are prone to contamination, which can be broadly categorized into four types. These related components should be prioritized for the application of antimicrobial additives:

• Components where water frequently flows and the structure has high humidity, making it easy for bacteria to proliferate and cause odors (e.g., washing machine/tub, air conditioner/drain fan).

• Components are frequently touched by hands, making them susceptible to indirect contamination through multiple users (e.g., refrigerator/ door handle).

• Components with high airflow, where bacteria from external air can enter, proliferate, and cause odors (e.g., air conditioner/air filter).

• Components that come into direct contact with contaminants, make it easy for bacteria to proliferate and cause odors (e.g., vacuum cleaner/nozzle).