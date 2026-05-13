We also took the stage at the event’s Additive Seminar, where Lee Ki-chang, a specialist from Home Appliance Solution Company, responsible for the Chinese market, delivered a presentation titled, “Elevating Hygiene Value: LG PuroTec as an Essential Antimicrobial for Plastics.” Lee shared insights into the critical role that antimicrobial additives play in enhancing product safety and value, outlining the key benefits of LG’s hygiene-focused solution for B2B customers. See more from the Chinaplas 2026 exhibition on our LinkedIn page.

Scaling for Growth

Ambition without capacity is just a story. So alongside our market expansion, we have been building the infrastructure to back it up. LG currently holds 420 patents related to glass powder technology and operates a manufacturing facility at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea, with an annual production capacity of 4,500 tons. To meet growing demand, we are set to open a new glass powder production plant in Haiphong, Vietnam, later this year — positioning us closer to key customers across Southeast Asia.

Beyond Antimicrobial

PuroTec is our flagship product, but it is not the only application of our glass powder platform. Through continuous research, we are expanding the reach of our glass powder technology into new areas. Our water-soluble Marine Restoration Materials provide nutrients for algae and support the healthy growth of coastal vegetation such as reeds and mangroves—key blue carbon ecosystems—thereby contributing to the restoration of marine environments and long-term carbon reduction. Mineral Wash, an eco-conscious laundry ingredient designed for detergent manufacturers, can be used either on its own or in combination with other detergent components, including surfactants. These are different challenges, but they share the same foundation: LG’s proprietary glass powder technology, applied in ways we are only beginning to explore.

What Comes Next

“Our strategy is to rapidly expand the advanced materials business by leveraging our accumulated technology,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Starting with our flagship antimicrobial material, LG PuroTec, we will deliver a full range of glass-based powders optimized for the specific requirements of B2B customers across diverse industries, creating a foundation for shared success.”

For LG, the advanced materials business is more than a new revenue stream. It reflects the belief that LG’s core technologies, built through decades of home appliance innovation, can create value far beyond finished products. PuroTec is where that story begins.

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