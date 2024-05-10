SEOUL, May 10, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is accelerating the growth of its advanced materials business with the launch of LG PuroTecTM, a cutting-edge antimicrobial glass powder. Designed to safeguard product hygiene and suitable for diverse applications, this innovative material leverages the company’s proprietary glass composition design technology and thorough understanding of real-life home appliance usage environments.

PuroTec, a portmanteau of the words Pure, Protect and Technology, possesses anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that prevent microorganism contamination and associated odors. LG’s glass powder can be incorporated into various materials, including plastics, paint and rubber. Additionally, the company’s antimicrobial glass powder provides chemical and thermal stability, as well as durability and resistance to discoloration.

LG first began developing antimicrobial glass powder in 1996, and now holds an impressive 219 patents related to the production and application of glass powder. The company manufactures its antimicrobial glass powder at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea, which has an annual production capacity of 4,500 tons. This year, the company is expanding sales of its antimicrobial glass powder to major markets in Asia, such as China, Vietnam and India, and is anticipating a year-on-year increase in sales of over 700 percent.

Moving forward, LG aims to significantly ramp up its advanced material business, utilizing international exhibitions to introduce PuroTec to potential global customers. PuroTec was recently honored at Chinaplas, Asia’s largest plastic and rubber industry exhibition, held in Shanghai, China (April 23-26), where it was awarded ‘Innovation of the Year’s status. This month, LG plans to unveil PuroTec at the National Plastics Exposition (NPE), considered one of the world’s top-three plastic industry events, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, USA, from May 6-10.

“We are dedicated to building up our advanced materials business, and are confident that it will drive new growth for our B2B business,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to invest in research and development to further enhance the efficacy and quality of its glass powder materials, and to uncover new cases for its application in the home appliance category and beyond.”