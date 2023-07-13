ISTELive, the annual exhibition of the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), is a showcase of the latest in edtech innovation. This year’s event was held recently in Philadelphia, USA, attracting educators, education leaders and other key stakeholders from all around the world. It also saw the debut of LG at ISTELive, with the company presenting its state-of-the-art digital learning solutions and reaffirming its commitment to improving education through technology.

Designed to foster student engagement and interaction, and to support teachers in lesson planning and delivery, LG’s impressive solutions at ISTELive 23 attracted a lot of positive attention. The company’s booth featured several distinct areas – including the Digital Learning Spaces Zone, Robot Coding Zone and Esports Lab Zone – each highlighting different use cases and benefits of LG’s tailored educational hardware and software.