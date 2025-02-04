LG is set to capture the attention of ISE visitors with its gigantic “shape-shifting” Kinetic LED display. Installed at the entrance of the company’s exhibition booth, the Kinetic LED employs cutting-edge AI technology to enthrall, entertain and amaze. The impressive screen, composed of 88 connected LED panels, measures 7,180 x 4,090 millimeters. Combining LEDs and mirrors, the cube-shaped modules that make up the Kinetic LED can rotate 360 degrees horizontally to create dynamic and mesmerizing movements.

Visitors to LG’s booth can also enjoy an AI-powered “image transformation” experience with the Kinetic LED. After they’ve taken a photo with their smartphone and uploaded it via scanning the provided QR code, their picture is transformed by LG’s generative AI into a Pop Art-style image, which is then displayed on the Kinetic LED. This fun, interactive feature, developed by LG and its Kinetic solution partner, Easywith, serves as an engaging advertising solution that invites direct participation from audiences.

In addition to the captivating Kinetic LED, LG is showcasing a wide range of advanced technologies developed in collaboration with its domestic (South Korean) and global partners. Among LG’s key partners are Triplet, an AI-driven customer behavior analytics company; Kokomo 24/7, a firm specializing in school access management and emergency response solutions; and companies such as Megapixel VR, Mo-Sys Engineering and Brompton Technology – industry leaders in the areas of broadcast equipment and virtual production. LG is also teaming up with corporate video conferencing solutions providers Logitech, Cisco and Crestron, and signage-specific content management solutions provider, BrightSign, to demonstrate the latest innovations in collaboration technology.