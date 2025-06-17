Utilizing these solutions, teachers can connect their tablet PCs to LG CreateBoard, allowing them to freely move around the classroom while conducting lessons. During class, if additional materials are needed, they can seamlessly add web-based content and multimedia into lesson notes with a simple touch in real time. After class, materials can be easily shared with students at the touch of a button.

Certified under Google’s Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement (EDLA), the LG CreateBoard provides direct access to a wide array of educational apps via the Google Play Store. The platform is also supported by LG ConnectedCare, LG’s proprietary remote device management solution, allowing real-time monitoring of multiple displays and proactive responses to security or operational issues.

“Our comprehensive LG CreateBoard lineup is tailored for diverse educational settings. By delivering smart, AI-driven solutions, we aim to help educators create more effective learning environments while reinforcing our leadership in the global EdTech market,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

LG will showcase its complete LG CreateBoard portfolio at ISTE 2025, the world’s largest EdTech exhibition, taking place from June 29 to July 2 in San Antonio, Texas. Through this participation, LG aims to accelerate its expansion in the education market.