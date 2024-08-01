SEOUL, Aug. 1, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its advanced Anti-Discoloration™ technology for outdoor digital signage. Verified by respected standards and testing organization, UL Solutions, LG’s new tech helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing,’ a common issue for outdoor digital signage products caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight. This innovative tech simultaneously safeguards display quality and performance stability, ultimately helping extend the lifespan of LG digital signage used in outdoor environments.

LG is the first company to achieve UL verification for the display anti-discoloration characteristic technology for digital signage. LG developed a comprehensive testing methodology and defect-evaluation criteria, and UL Solutions independently assessed the product to the criteria in support of LG’s marketing claim. Prior to this, there were no internationally recognized standards or testing methods for measuring a display’s resistance to screen-yellowing.

The use of outdoor displays in settings such as drive-thru restaurants, bus stops, schools and sports stadiums has become commonplace in recent years and is steadily increasing across a variety of B2B sectors. However, prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause the screens of these versatile display products to turn a yellowish color over time. LG’s Anti-Discoloration™ technology helps address this issue, reinforcing the quality and durability of the company’s outdoor digital signage solutions.

LG developed its protective technology to provide better value to B2B customers utilizing digital signage in outdoor environments. The company’s research indicated that customers were having to replace their outdoor signage products at a faster rate and experiencing service interruptions due to persistent discoloration issues. To address these pain points, LG’s outdoor displays with Anti-Discoloration™ technology also incorporate advanced thermal solutions and panel materials for added reliability, even in the toughest of conditions. UL Verified product incorporating Anti-Discoloration™ technology has already been implemented in several of the latest LG high-brightness outdoor signage products, with plans to expand its application to a wider range of solutions in the future.

“Our UL Verification of products with Anti-Discoloration™ technology actively reinforces the performance and quality of our digital signage products,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Through targeted research and development programs, we will continue to identify and resolve any inconveniences that detract from the overall LG digital signage experience, thereby continuously enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.”

To learn more about LG’s digital signage solutions with Anti-Discoloration™ technology, please visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/product/digital-signage/high-brightness.