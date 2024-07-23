We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Simple and Efficient Digital Signage Management With LG Business Cloud
According to a survey conducted by Grand View Research, the digital transformation solution market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 30.8 percent by 2030, driven largely by the increasing adoption and investment in cloud technology. Cloud-based content management solutions enable companies to administer their digital content – and the digital signage that displays it – from almost anywhere, significantly reducing time, hassle and costs. Further streamlining business operations, some solutions now incorporate AI and data analytics to measure advertising performance and create content tailored to target audiences. Following this trend, many system integrator companies have started to offer services relating to the installation and management of cloud software for digital signage.
Several of LG’s successful cloud-based solution implementations have been led by WAND Digital (WAND), a U.S.-based digital display and content management software provider and systems integrator primarily serving the food service market. WAND, which boasts many notable clients, leverages LG’s webOS-based digital signage and LG Business Cloud. This platform offers straightforward setup and a wide range of options for diverse business sectors, simplifying the purchasing and application of LG digital signage management software. By implementing LG Business Cloud solutions, WAND’s customers have achieved greater scalability and efficiency in their operations while simultaneously enjoying an enhanced digital signage management experience.
The winner of an InfoComm 2024 Best of Show award from AV Technology magazine, LG Business Cloud is a one-stop platform that offers an array of software solutions to meet B2B customers’ various digital signage and content management needs. These include the LG SuperSign Cloud digital signage content management system (CMS), and LG Pro:Centric Cloud, a CMS designed for hotel TVs. Pro:Centric Cloud fosters a guest-friendly environment by enabling tailored customer service and the creation of personalized content for in-room displays.
In addition, the platform features the LG ConnectedCare remote management solution (RMS), which lets users manage and monitor the performance of their LG digital signage products remotely, sending instant alert notifications if an error is detected. Another outstanding solution offered on the platform is LG DOOH Ads, LG’s commercial display advertising solution. These convenience-enhancing solutions save businesses valuable time, as they can now be easily purchased through LG Business Cloud. Previously, customers had to navigate to each solution’s official website or webpage to make a purchase.
Moreover, LG Business Cloud lets users take advantage of trial licenses and tutorial videos for every solution offered on the platform.1 After purchasing a license from the LG Business Cloud website, customers can seamlessly connect their licenses to their digital signage and immediately begin using their newly acquired management solutions without any additional steps.
By providing all the essential tools needed to simplify and streamline content and display management, LG Business Cloud helps B2B customers maximize the potential of their LG digital signage.
To learn more about LG’s cloud-based B2B solutions, visit LG Business Cloud.2
1 Trial licenses and tutorial videos are services provided to registered members.
2 Purchasing solutions on LG Business Cloud is currently available in the U.S., with plans to gradually expand to other regions.
