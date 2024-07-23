According to a survey conducted by Grand View Research, the digital transformation solution market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 30.8 percent by 2030, driven largely by the increasing adoption and investment in cloud technology. Cloud-based content management solutions enable companies to administer their digital content – and the digital signage that displays it – from almost anywhere, significantly reducing time, hassle and costs. Further streamlining business operations, some solutions now incorporate AI and data analytics to measure advertising performance and create content tailored to target audiences. Following this trend, many system integrator companies have started to offer services relating to the installation and management of cloud software for digital signage.

Several of LG’s successful cloud-based solution implementations have been led by WAND Digital (WAND), a U.S.-based digital display and content management software provider and systems integrator primarily serving the food service market. WAND, which boasts many notable clients, leverages LG’s webOS-based digital signage and LG Business Cloud. This platform offers straightforward setup and a wide range of options for diverse business sectors, simplifying the purchasing and application of LG digital signage management software. By implementing LG Business Cloud solutions, WAND’s customers have achieved greater scalability and efficiency in their operations while simultaneously enjoying an enhanced digital signage management experience.