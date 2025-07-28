In a bold demonstration of its leadership in visual technology, LG has equipped Valencia’s brand-new Roig Arena with Europe’s highest-resolution video scoreboard, transforming the venue into a cutting-edge digital spectacle. The project, which covers more than 1,700 square meters of LED displays, reaffirms LG’s role as a pioneer in large-format digital signage.

Set to open in September 2025, Roig Arena is poised to become Valencia’s new landmark for culture, sports and entertainment. Promising to deliver the extraordinary year-round, the arena will host concerts, shows and basketball games for up to 20,000 guests. The arena will also serve as the new official home of the Valencia Basket Club, one of Spain’s most prominent basketball teams – making it a dynamic hub of energy and excitement 365 days a year. Beyond entertainment, Roig Arena is part of a broader urban development plan, featuring retail, hospitality and leisure zones that will drive economic activity and job creation.