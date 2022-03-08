We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Reciprocating Compressors Expand in Middle-East Market
Developing strong relationships with partners and providing comprehensive support around the world is a top priority for LG. In Middle-Eastern countries like Egypt, home appliance manufacturers are in need of core component and service resources to support the technological needs in the region. Fortunately, years of experience providing components for regions with different power voltage standards such as East and South-East Asia allows LG to deliver compressors for appliances like refrigerators in any region that offer safe and stable operation. With the goal to continue providing the components and services its partners need to succeed, LG is offering a wide range of variable-speed and fixed-speed reciprocating compressors suitable for applications in refrigerators and other home appliances.
In order to bring added value to partners, LG is providing reciprocating compressor solutions that are optimized for the refrigeration market that cater to customer needs in the Middle-East. Easily integrated compressors, expert insight and dedicated support from LG not only allow partners to improve their offerings in refrigeration, they also ensure that LG solutions are best suited to meet the unique needs presented in Egypt for production of refrigerators in the region. LG prides itself in providing quality compressor components and maintaining relationships with customers, but let’s find out more about LG reciprocating compressors.
The LG Reciprocating Compressor lineup is actually optimized for a wide range of applications.
The LG BM Series compressor is the most efficient reciprocating compressor from LG. The compressor continuously optimizes efficiency by reducing energy loss in core components and running at an expended operation range of up to 4,500rpm. In addition to efficient performance, the BM Series is designed to reduce noise emission and vibration at low speeds as well. This innovative design makes customer products more appealing to the end customer. The compressor also allows for more flexibility in installation with a 20% lower height than conventional models, which allows for more space in refrigerators.
For smaller size product profiles, the LG BS Series is a medium-compact compressor solution that offers enhanced performance over variable speed compressors in environments with high fluctuation in voltage. This compressor operates at variable speeds and can adjust operation precisely to match the required cooling load. With the need for compact and light-weight components, the BS Series delivers when it comes to versatility in suiting customer designs while also reducing noise from the motor.
The smallest of the LG Reciprocating Compressors is the BC Series. Due to Its compact size and light-weight design, the BC series is suitable for any compact refrigerator applications. This BCA ultra-compact compressor is ideal for smaller platforms with a weight of only 1.5kg. Small refrigeration units such as mobile refrigerators in automobiles can still be quite noisy, but the BC Series has been improved to reduce noise while improving durability.
Along with these innovative variable speed reciprocating compressors, LG also offers fixed-speed options for a wider range of refrigeration applications. The large-capacity LX Series and mid-range-capacity CMA Series reciprocating compressors offer efficient and reliable operation to meet the unique needs customers in the Middle-East may have.
LG is committed to providing the products, services and resources that its partners in Egypt and throughout the Middle-East need to succeed. While providing customers with the ideal compressor components for their refrigeration applications, LG is also dedicated to long-term partnerships to ensure the quality of customer products. These flexible and stable reciprocating compressor solutions are optimized for diverse refrigeration markets. LG has helped many of its customers in the Middle-East grow and achieve their goals with LG products and components recognized for quality, and will continue to provide the solutions and co-marketing that promote growth for even more customers in the region.
