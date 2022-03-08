The LG BM Series compressor is the most efficient reciprocating compressor from LG. The compressor continuously optimizes efficiency by reducing energy loss in core components and running at an expended operation range of up to 4,500rpm. In addition to efficient performance, the BM Series is designed to reduce noise emission and vibration at low speeds as well. This innovative design makes customer products more appealing to the end customer. The compressor also allows for more flexibility in installation with a 20% lower height than conventional models, which allows for more space in refrigerators.



For smaller size product profiles, the LG BS Series is a medium-compact compressor solution that offers enhanced performance over variable speed compressors in environments with high fluctuation in voltage. This compressor operates at variable speeds and can adjust operation precisely to match the required cooling load. With the need for compact and light-weight components, the BS Series delivers when it comes to versatility in suiting customer designs while also reducing noise from the motor.



The smallest of the LG Reciprocating Compressors is the BC Series. Due to Its compact size and light-weight design, the BC series is suitable for any compact refrigerator applications. This BCA ultra-compact compressor is ideal for smaller platforms with a weight of only 1.5kg. Small refrigeration units such as mobile refrigerators in automobiles can still be quite noisy, but the BC Series has been improved to reduce noise while improving durability.



Along with these innovative variable speed reciprocating compressors, LG also offers fixed-speed options for a wider range of refrigeration applications. The large-capacity LX Series and mid-range-capacity CMA Series reciprocating compressors offer efficient and reliable operation to meet the unique needs customers in the Middle-East may have.