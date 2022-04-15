How does the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor deliver improved efficiency? Reducing energy loss makes all the difference. Even in mild conditions, a single-stage compressor still operates at full capacity. This limited operation results in loss of energy as the compressor turns off and on to maintain the target temperature of the HVAC system. Not only will the user experience a loss of comfort, but energy efficiency will also suffer as well. The flexible operation of the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor allows it to operate at full capacity when high-load operation is required or operate in ‘savings mode’ in moderate-load environments. By maintaining consistent and appropriate load operation, the LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor is able to provide heightened comfort while reducing overall system energy loss.