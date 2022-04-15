We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor Elevates Your HVAC Solutions
The main function of an HVAC system is to provide indoor comfort. In order to provide this comfort, there are many components at work to ensure the effective operation of each system. While each component plays an important role, the core component of every HVAC system is the compressor. There are many different types of compressors with different structures and fundamental designs. But the LG Two-Stage Scroll compressor is not just another compressor. This powerful solution offers flexible operation, reliability and convenience that elevate the overall performance of HVAC systems.
The Two-Stage Scroll Compressor reduces energy loss while provide precise temperature control.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
Flexibility for Efficiency
How does the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor deliver improved efficiency? Reducing energy loss makes all the difference. Even in mild conditions, a single-stage compressor still operates at full capacity. This limited operation results in loss of energy as the compressor turns off and on to maintain the target temperature of the HVAC system. Not only will the user experience a loss of comfort, but energy efficiency will also suffer as well. The flexible operation of the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor allows it to operate at full capacity when high-load operation is required or operate in ‘savings mode’ in moderate-load environments. By maintaining consistent and appropriate load operation, the LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor is able to provide heightened comfort while reducing overall system energy loss.
The simple structure of the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor improves reliability.
Reliability and Convenience
An HVAC system goes through a lot during its lifespan so a durable and reliable solution that can be easily maintained goes a long way. The simple structure and weather-resistant external solenoid valve of the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor ensure optimal operation over the lifespan of an HVAC system. With fewer moving parts, the simple modular scroll compressor mechanism reduces wear and provides optimal operation over the longer lifespan of the compressor. In addition, the solenoid valve is located externally for easy access by maintenance engineers to make system maintenance faster and easier. The weather-resistant materials also ensure that the valve is more durable and less susceptible to the elements.
Acclaimed by Critics
As an innovator in cross-platform solutions, LG has developed the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor to ensure the enhancement of customer product performance. But you don’t need to just take our word for it. The Two-Stage Scroll Compressor was recognized in 2020 by the Dealer Design Awards for its efficiency, durability and convenience. The Dealer Design Awards recognize products with features that provide quality performance while assisting in installation, maintenance, and service of products in the HVAC industry. The LG compressor was also acknowledged for its flexibility in moderate or unpredictable environments and for being designed for use in residential and commercial applications.
The Two-Stage Scroll Compressor was recognized for its performance in 2020.
To improve the performance of your HVAC solutions, the LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor delivers the efficiency and durability you need. LG is committed to providing solutions that meet customer needs and allow us to succeed together.
