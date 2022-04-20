Let’s take a look at the Thermocouple Attachment Process. This video will be useful for RnD members in the HVAC field, and especially for new employees.

There are various types of thermocouples such as T, J, E and K. LG uses the T-type thermocouple.

The purpose of the thermocouple is to accurately read the temperature of major cycle points. It is extremely important to be meticulous throughout the entire process, starting from preparation to the attachment stages.

Errors that occur during the preparation or attachment process can lead to inaccurate readings of the temperature within the major cycle points, resulting in incorrect data.