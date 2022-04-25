We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Compressors Draw Recognition from Partners
While LG continuously strives to provide end users with dynamic products that improve their lives, we also work closely with our partners to provide them with component solutions that ensure they succeed. As a trusted supplier of quality components, we take pride in delivering proprietary technology that helps our partners to elevate the quality of their products. LG compressors are core components in many LG products but they are also essential components in many of our partners’ products as well. As a result of LG supplying invaluable compressor components, LG has received recognition from Lennox International Inc. as a trusted supplier. We consider this recognition as a point of pride in our mission to deliver excellence through our products and components
Lennox International Inc. –Supplier Excellence Award
Lennox International Inc. (LII) produces energy-efficient HVAC solutions and is a leader in the industry. With a drive to provide customer with sustainable HVAC systems that offer comfortable and healthy environments, LII consistently innovates their products and implement ground-breaking components into their final solutions. By working closely with its partners, LII is able to maintain its core values and deliver quality products. Despite disruptions to the supply chain and the sudden increase in demand brought on by rapid economic recovery, LII partners like LG were able to maintain product supply and allow LLI to receive 6 Dealer Design Awards for 2021. LG supplies a range of innovative compressor components to LII for its HVAC solutions and is proud to be recognized by LII for this achievement with a Platinum Award of Lennox International Supplier Excellence Award.
Lennox International Inc. Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn said about LII suppliers, “The relationships between Lennox International and our suppliers continues to strengthen as we grow and win share in the market together.”
As always, LG endeavors to maintain close relationships with partners and greatly appreciates the esteemed recognition. We will continue to innovate our compressor components to bring success to our partners and future collaborations.
