Lennox International Inc. (LII) produces energy-efficient HVAC solutions and is a leader in the industry. With a drive to provide customer with sustainable HVAC systems that offer comfortable and healthy environments, LII consistently innovates their products and implement ground-breaking components into their final solutions. By working closely with its partners, LII is able to maintain its core values and deliver quality products. Despite disruptions to the supply chain and the sudden increase in demand brought on by rapid economic recovery, LII partners like LG were able to maintain product supply and allow LLI to receive 6 Dealer Design Awards for 2021. LG supplies a range of innovative compressor components to LII for its HVAC solutions and is proud to be recognized by LII for this achievement with a Platinum Award of Lennox International Supplier Excellence Award.



Lennox International Inc. Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn said about LII suppliers, “The relationships between Lennox International and our suppliers continues to strengthen as we grow and win share in the market together.”



As always, LG endeavors to maintain close relationships with partners and greatly appreciates the esteemed recognition. We will continue to innovate our compressor components to bring success to our partners and future collaborations.