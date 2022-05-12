We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Showcasing HVAC Ingenuity at the Pro Partner Conference
This March, LG Component Solutions had the honor to be a Platinum Sponsor and key contributor to the 2022 RHEEM® & RUUD® Pro Partner™ International Conference in Las Vegas, where we showcased a wide variety of compressors and motors used in everyday applications for HVAC, refrigeration, and home appliances.
The Pro Partner International Conference gives RHEEM® & RUUD® Pro Partner™ from around the globe the opportunity to meet and learn more about the innovative individual components that make up the HVAC systems that are critical to the success of their businesses.
At the expo, we were able to showcase a wide variety of motors and compressors, with a special focus on four of our most innovative components.
Variety of motors and compressors.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
R1 Compressor™
The recently launched high-efficiency R1 compressor is part of that inventive wave pushing the industry forward, with new vapor compression technology that acts as a fusion between rotary and scroll technology. The R1 compressor is rethinking compression as a whole, focusing on mid-range to reduce vibration and increase efficiency overall. With increased stability, lighter weight and having been tested in harsh environments, the R1 compressor is ready for residential and commercial applications.
2-Stage Scroll Compressor
By operating at 2 capacities, the LG 2-stage scroll compressor can function in savings mode in moderate environments and in power mode in high demand situations, running longer and more efficiently than its single stage counterpart. The wrap design optimizes volume ratio while its bypass ports maximize compression ratios by opening and closing depending on stage. We’ve also placed a weather-resistant solenoid valve on the exterior of the unit to make repairs and service easier for technicians.
Gen 3 Scroll Compressor
With a focus on reliability and performance, we designed Gen 3 scroll compressors with significant improvements to truly bring the future to the present. Improvements include upgrades to scroll geometry, motor performance and bearings designed to reduce friction which allow for the highest efficiency in LG’s fixed speed scroll line-up for cooling and heating applications. Compared to previous scroll compressors, Gen 3 has attained superior dependability and durability through upgraded start-up and bushing performance.
Electronically Commutated Motor
LG's ECM is a powerful, high-performing motor created with the reliability of a company that’s been building electric motors since 1962. With an improved magnetic flux concentration and powerful motor platform that boasts a capacity of 1/3 to 1HP, LG’s ECM is the reliable and high-performing choice for condensing units, air handlers, furnaces, and many more applications.
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local
LG office for further information on solutions and products.
