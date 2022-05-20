HVAC systems are very complex, and proper maintenance is equally complicated. But proper care is essential to the operation of an HVAC system; it is also vital to the performance and efficiency of the system. To perform the maintenance required to keep an HVAC system running strong, HVAC technicians need tools, training, and experience. An essential tool for an HVAC technician in preparing the HVAC system is a vacuum pump. A vacuum pump allows an HVAC technician to eliminate impurities such as air and water from the refrigerant system to mitigate complications that arise due to these impurities. LG Electronics provides its innovative LG BLDC Motor for vacuum pump applications that meet the needs of technicians in the field and the requirements of HVAC systems.