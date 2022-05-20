We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Innovating HVAC Vacuum Pumps with the LG BLDC Motor
HVAC systems are very complex, and proper maintenance is equally complicated. But proper care is essential to the operation of an HVAC system; it is also vital to the performance and efficiency of the system. To perform the maintenance required to keep an HVAC system running strong, HVAC technicians need tools, training, and experience. An essential tool for an HVAC technician in preparing the HVAC system is a vacuum pump. A vacuum pump allows an HVAC technician to eliminate impurities such as air and water from the refrigerant system to mitigate complications that arise due to these impurities. LG Electronics provides its innovative LG BLDC Motor for vacuum pump applications that meet the needs of technicians in the field and the requirements of HVAC systems.
BLDC Motor for Pump Applications - Motor PDB0264Y1M (Left to right: back top, front and front top)
The Value of an Innovative Vacuum Pump Motor
During installing a new HVAC system, air and moisture can collect in the refrigerant system and compromise its integrity. Air remaining in the system causes a rise in pressure, which reduces efficiency and deteriorates compressor performance. Moisture in the refrigerant system can freeze through the cooling process to block valves and caps, leading to inadequate cooling. Air and moisture can also enter the refrigerant system during maintenance service or replacement of components. To avoid these complications, technicians use vacuum pumps to remove air and moisture from the refrigerant system and ensure proper performance and efficiency. In addition, a powerful and effective vacuum pump allows an HVAC technician to do their job more efficiently.
An air conditioner installer using various types of devices.
The Advantages of LG BLDC Motor
The LG BLDC Motor is the ideal solution for a commercial vacuum pump up to 11cfm. Developed from existing LG BLDC technology, the integrated drive of the LG BLDC Motor provides manufacturers with the ability to meet the high-efficiency, low-noise, and light-weight requirements of the market. Ease of installation allows manufacturers to integrate this solution into their vacuum pump offerings efficiently. As technicians must traverse a wide range of demanding environments such as those found across North America, a durable motor with a longer lifespan makes all the difference to a technician in the field. Additionally, a smaller, light-weight vacuum pump makes it easier for technicians to haul the product on site. The softer start and shorter cycle time of the LG BLDC Motor ensure a more efficient product. Low-noise operation reduces stress on technicians and homeowners, while dual voltage options provide flexibility with shorter system evacuation times by maintaining a constant speed across the operation torque range.
The LG BLDC Motor is a game changer in the HVAC vacuum pump market to the delight of technicians and manufacturers alike. Allow the LG BLDC Motor to streamline your vacuum pump motor designs and provide your customers with solutions that make their jobs easier!
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
