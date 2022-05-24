We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
R1 Compressor Brings Performance to AWHP
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
As people look to find eco-friendly climate control systems that can lower energy costs, many are turning to options such as Air-to-Water Heat Pumps (AWHP). An AWHP can greatly reduce monthly heating and cooling costs in a residential setting while minimizing the overall carbon footprint of the home. In order to deliver more efficiency and eco-friendly solutions to its customers, LG offers its Therma V AWHP system. The LG Therma V AWHP solution is a compact AWHP system that boasts an impressive Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) of up to 4.65. What drives this green HVAC solution is none other than the LG R1 Compressor. LG has developed its own inverter compressor solution in the R1 Compressor with a hybrid scroll structure that is making its mark on the HVAC industry.
Surge in AWHP
Adaptation of AWHPs is growing and consumers are more conscious than ever about the benefits of these heating and cooling solutions. Improved performance of AWHP systems with more efficient technologies like the R1 Compressor is influencing growth in the AWHP market. In markets like Germany, AWHP sales saw an impressive increase of 28% in 2020 with the future of the market expected to show similar growth. Government policies and incentives concerning carbon emissions are also influencing consumers to look to more sustainable solutions. This improved efficiency and various government incentivized programs are certainly pushing growth in the AWHP market and raising awareness about the technology, particularly in colder climates like the northern US and Canada. A challenge in the AWHP market is the initial investment for installation. Installation of an AWHP system can cost significantly more than competing technologies. This initial investment is offset through savings gained while operating AWHP systems in mild temperatures and over longer periods of time. While an AWHP may take longer to reach your target temperature, an AWHP with a capacity appropriate for your home will be able to efficiently maintain comfortable temperatures over long periods of time.
Shaft-through structure and bottom compression makes R1 more efficient and more reliable.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
Shaft-through Structure
The shaft-through structure of the R1 Compressor eliminates tilt at low loads and makes bottom compression possible. When the compression process happens lower within the compressor, the compressor operates with more stability and improves overall efficiency. More stable operation reduces vibration and ultimately offers lower noise emission, particularly at low-load operation. Low noise emission is important in an AWHP system as these systems typically need to be located near the house where they are installed. As a hybrid scroll compressor, the R1 actually combines the smooth and efficient operation of a scroll compressor with the simplicity of a rotary compressor. In addition to increased efficiency and low noise emission, the R1 Compressor also brings durability and flexibility. The innovative R1 structure simplifies the oil-refrigeration process for a durable system and reliable operation. With more durable operation, customers will experience fewer maintenance calls and enjoy longer lifespans for their products.
R1 Performance
R1 Compressor performance also allows it to operate within a broader range of conditions. Vapor injection provides 2-stage compression effect for improved heating performance even at extremely low out door temperatures. The smaller and lighter form factor makes installation of the R1 Compressor easier and helps reduce the overall footprint of products where it is implemented as well. The R1 Compressor brings value to customers beyond efficiency and savings to include reliability and more flexible performance.
The LG R1 Compressor is able to maximize the performance of the Therma V AWHP, improving energy efficiency and offering a more reliable product. Imagine what the R1 can bring to your solutions!
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local
LG office for further information on solutions and products.
- Previous
- NextCase Study #1: INNOVA x LG03/06/2022
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.