Adaptation of AWHPs is growing and consumers are more conscious than ever about the benefits of these heating and cooling solutions. Improved performance of AWHP systems with more efficient technologies like the R1 Compressor is influencing growth in the AWHP market. In markets like Germany, AWHP sales saw an impressive increase of 28% in 2020 with the future of the market expected to show similar growth. Government policies and incentives concerning carbon emissions are also influencing consumers to look to more sustainable solutions. This improved efficiency and various government incentivized programs are certainly pushing growth in the AWHP market and raising awareness about the technology, particularly in colder climates like the northern US and Canada. A challenge in the AWHP market is the initial investment for installation. Installation of an AWHP system can cost significantly more than competing technologies. This initial investment is offset through savings gained while operating AWHP systems in mild temperatures and over longer periods of time. While an AWHP may take longer to reach your target temperature, an AWHP with a capacity appropriate for your home will be able to efficiently maintain comfortable temperatures over long periods of time.