Case Study #1: INNOVA x LG
Project Name: INNOVA x LG
Product: INNOVA’s Monoblock ..2.0 MINI
Implemented Product: LG R290 Twin Inv. Rotary Compressor
About INNOVA
INNOVA is the brainchild of visionary, Oreste Bottaro. Bottaro is the father of many patented innovations applied to residential air-conditioning units. While it is still based in Italy, INNOVA now has branches in over 30 different locations around the world.
While INNOVA initially began its foray in HVAC as a fan-coil manufacturer, after finding early success with its products, the team grew, and enlarged its production to include A/C Monoblock systems, Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV) systems and heat pumps (HP).
As the company logo suggests, INNOVA strives to fly on the wings of technical innovation while remaining true to its core values of integrating seamlessly with natural surroundings. INNOVA believes these core principles are put to the test daily by measuring the impact their products have on the air, water and land in Trentino, Italy where the home base is located.
INNOVA’s ..2.0 MINI combines high energy performance with a low environmental impact, perfectly in line with European directives.
*Source : www.innovaenergie.com/en/bulletin/2.0-mini/
Background of INNOVA x LG
Starting from 2025, stringent new European regulations regarding climate policy will restrict the use of greenhouse gases of products rated with a GWP (Global Warming Potential) measurement higher than 750 for residential A/C systems.
In line with this trend, INNOVA decided to go above and even beyond the stipulated requirements and partnered with LG compressors to create an iconic product with beefed up performance specs. The development of this very low GWP rated device (below 150) started in 2019.
The Goal
The goal of this project was to achieve minimum environmental impact – in line with the core tenets of the company, maximizing efficiency and space while keeping noise and vibrations down to the lowest viable measure. The challenge was to develop a low-impact and efficient A/C residential system with R290 refrigerant, to comply with the maximum refrigerant charge limits for indoor application.
To cater to the needs of this project LG’s R290 low GWP rated compressor, known for punching above its weight was selected. The R290, thanks to the inbuilt efficient twin-rotary motor, is compact, quiet and remarkably efficient.
Opinion from the R&D
With such ambitious goals on both the engineering, design and corporate responsibility sides, continual dedication to research and development is a fundamental pillar to INNOVA’s business model. R&D Chief Mr. Campidelli said, “The development has been arduous and challenging but we are very happy with the performance and quality of our Monoblock system, whose design has incorporated only the best available components. At the heart of the system is the innovative LG twin rotary compressor. The stillness of the LG compressor allowed INNOVA to develop the most quiet and unobtrusive Monoblock A/C system available in the market today. “
Overall
The product launched successfully in 2020 and it was very well received by the entire spectrum of participants - from dealers to end users, and everyone else in between. With populations being increasingly conscious of their own environmental impact, coupled with increased urbanization and limited living spaces, the power in such a small and low-impact package that the R290 offers ensured its instant popularity, and we continue to see this playing out.
To know more in details about our innovative system, please visit the link below
