INNOVA is the brainchild of visionary, Oreste Bottaro. Bottaro is the father of many patented innovations applied to residential air-conditioning units. While it is still based in Italy, INNOVA now has branches in over 30 different locations around the world.



While INNOVA initially began its foray in HVAC as a fan-coil manufacturer, after finding early success with its products, the team grew, and enlarged its production to include A/C Monoblock systems, Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV) systems and heat pumps (HP).



As the company logo suggests, INNOVA strives to fly on the wings of technical innovation while remaining true to its core values of integrating seamlessly with natural surroundings. INNOVA believes these core principles are put to the test daily by measuring the impact their products have on the air, water and land in Trentino, Italy where the home base is located.