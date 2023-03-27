We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Basics of a Scroll Compressor
Modern HVAC systems have greatly improved our quality of life and made our living spaces more comfortable by allowing us to regulate indoor temperatures to our liking, during fluctuating weather throughout the year.
You must have wondered, how an HVAC system works, at least once in your lifetime. An HVAC system has various components that are essential to its operation, however, a compressor takes the prize for being the most important one, without which no HVAC system would function.
Compressors are as diverse as the heating and cooling systems that use them. Contractors and manufacturers are often faced with the dilemma of choosing the right compressor for their businesses. Understanding the operation of a compressor can help you fully understand its features and decide whether it is the right choice for your business or home. If you are one of those confused buyers and want to explore your options, then this article is for you.
In this article, we will introduce you to one of the most efficient compressors to date — the scroll compressor.
Are Scroll Compressors Better?
Scroll compressors have gained a solid reputation over the years, and not without a reason. Scroll compressors are more durable, quieter and energy efficient compared to other compressors due to fewer moving parts. This also causes less wear and tear on the system and the compressor as a whole.
What Is a Scroll Compressor?
A scroll compressor can largely be divided into two sections: the mechanical section, where the compressor is situated, and the electrical section comprising the motor.
What Is the Purpose of a Scroll Wrap?
The topmost part of the scroll compressor is called scroll wrap. The scroll wrap is where the compression of the refrigerant takes place.
The scroll wrap comprises mainly two parts – a fixed scroll and an orbiting scroll.
The upper fixed scroll is connected to the outer frame, and the lower orbiting scroll combined with the motor’s shaft receives power from the motor.
The two upper and lower parts are interlocked and as the motor is driven, the scroll wrap moves in the form of a rotating curve to compress the refrigerant flowing into the space inside the wrap.
The low-temperature, low-pressure refrigerant flowing in from the cycle, moves along the shape inside the wrap, reducing its volume and increasing its temperature and pressure. The high-temperature, high-pressure refrigerant compressed in this way is discharged through the top and flows back into the system.
Let’s help you understand this better with the help of the simulation below. As can be seen in the 2D simulation below, the low-temperature and low-pressure refrigerant, as shown in blue, moves along the coil shape inside the wrap; as a result, the temperature and pressure of the refrigerant increase in the process (as shown in yellow and red color in the picture).
What Lies at the Center of a Scroll Compressor?
Another essential part of a scroll compressor is the motor situated at the center.
A motor converts the electric energy into a mechanical movement to drive the compressor. Thus, the efficiency of the motor contributes to the overall performance of the compressor.
Why LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor?
G Gen 3 Scroll Compressor has bypass valves, among many features, that improve the compressor’s performance. As you can see in the picture below, there are two bypass valves situated at the top of the scroll wrap.
Bypass valves are small reed valves that cover strategically placed bypass ports. These valves relieve compression forces as needed, improving operational efficiency, and contributing to smooth start-ups.
LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor is also equipped with various protection components for stable, reliable operation such as – a thermal protector, internal pressure relief valve, discharge check valve, and overload protector. These components keep a check on the overheating or malfunctioning of the compressor, enhancing its life span and performance.
s we discussed in this article, scroll compressors come with improvements in scroll geometry, motor performance, and bearings designed to reduce friction, bringing the highest efficiency in cooling and heating applications.
In short, scroll compressors are a result of clever engineering and complex sub-components, combined together carefully to meet the requirements of the ever-growing HVAC market.
LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor is a step ahead in the game and keeps up with the growing shift toward sustainable alternatives in the HVAC industry and is compatible with low GWP refrigerants like R32 and R454B.
LG is committed to providing you with world-class compressors and motors for optimum consumer experience. Stay tuned with LG for more updates on the latest HVAC technology.
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.