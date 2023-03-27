Modern HVAC systems have greatly improved our quality of life and made our living spaces more comfortable by allowing us to regulate indoor temperatures to our liking, during fluctuating weather throughout the year.



You must have wondered, how an HVAC system works, at least once in your lifetime. An HVAC system has various components that are essential to its operation, however, a compressor takes the prize for being the most important one, without which no HVAC system would function.



Compressors are as diverse as the heating and cooling systems that use them. Contractors and manufacturers are often faced with the dilemma of choosing the right compressor for their businesses. Understanding the operation of a compressor can help you fully understand its features and decide whether it is the right choice for your business or home. If you are one of those confused buyers and want to explore your options, then this article is for you.



In this article, we will introduce you to one of the most efficient compressors to date — the scroll compressor.