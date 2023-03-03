Our team also covered low GWP refrigerants like R32 and R454B that work in our components like the Gen 3 Scroll compressor in our product showcase at the end of the first day. Sales engineers discussed being able to do this while also maintaining compatibility in existing line ups to keep design modifications to OEM units at a minimum, if needed at all.



At the expo, we were able to demonstrate our expansive variety of motors and compressors, in different zones to highlight the industries we serve with our products. Here are just a few: