AHR Expo 2023: Motor and Compressor innovation for a wide range of solutions
The beginning of February saw arguably the largest HVACR event of the year in Atlanta at AHR Expo 2023. And of course, LG Component Solutions was there with our brand new booth featuring a wide range of component solutions for the industry as well as highlighting some of our innovative new technologies built for low GWP refrigerants.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2023. All image rights reserved.
The expo got kick started in high gear at our booth with a media exclusive event that took members of the trade press through our different product zones. LG had members of our Sales, Sales Engineering and Quality Engineering on hand to give overviews, answer questions and help press members get up close and personal with our products.
Our Sales engineers and Quality engineers in TSC (Technical Service Center) had come in from the Dallas/Fort Worth area where LG’s North American service center is located. At the center, our North American customers can interact with our technical support representatives regarding cycle matching, product performance, reliability testing and troubleshooting during convenient hours for them.
Our team also covered low GWP refrigerants like R32 and R454B that work in our components like the Gen 3 Scroll compressor in our product showcase at the end of the first day. Sales engineers discussed being able to do this while also maintaining compatibility in existing line ups to keep design modifications to OEM units at a minimum, if needed at all.
At the expo, we were able to demonstrate our expansive variety of motors and compressors, in different zones to highlight the industries we serve with our products. Here are just a few:
Residential Products Zone
Covering residential compressors for OEM manufacturers and replacement units, this zone featured our single stage of scroll and rotary compressors, 2-stage scroll compressor and variable compressors including LG R1. Each with their own innovations and advantages over competitive products in their respective categories, LG is looking toward the future with low GWP refrigerant integrations to increase our commitment to sustainability within the industry.
Auto & RV Zone
A fun, interactive area that featured our Ultra Compact LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor. The BC series is the smallest product among LG reciprocating compressors and is suitable for refrigerator applications in smaller appliances and transportation. Coming in both an AC version for small appliances and a DC version for mobility applications from autos to airplanes, LG has made significant improvements to reducing bumping noise by enhancing the durability of core compressor parts.
Air Movement Zone
Featuring LG's line of ECM’s, our newest high-performing motors created for residential and commercial applications. Reducing both energy consumption through a high efficiency fan BLDC motor plus noise and vibration through improved cogging torque, our ECM’s range from 1/3 to 1HP. The LG ECM is the reliable and high-performing choice for condensing units, air handlers, furnaces, and many more applications.
