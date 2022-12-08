LG R1 Compressor operates at varying speeds from 10 to 150 Hz, adapting its outputs for various environments. With a lightweight, wide speed range and ensured stability and durability, LG R1 Compressor is an ideal choice for all sorts of settings be it residential or commercial. It offers comfortable room temperatures for a lower cost and lower power consumption. One of the key features of this compressor is that it functions at its best even in harsh climates.

The LG R1 compressor’s mechanical is located much closer to the oil supply, thus, the loss of oil is less likely. The compression section is located on the lower part of the compressor; such a simplified design leads to a significant reduction in noise. When the compression process happens at a lower part within the compressor, the compressor operates with more stability improving its overall efficiency.

Most importantly, LG R1 Compressor meeting the new energy regulations for 2023 is a cherry on top. LG R1 Compressor has a high SEER rating which substantiates its high performance and high efficiency, which means lower energy bills and high savings for your customers. Depending on the location, your customers will also become eligible for various state-based subsidies and incentives.