Celebrating Success at the 2022 Carrier and Bryant National Dealer Convention

Compressor & Motor Blog 14/11/2022

Earlier this Fall, LG Component Solutions had the pleasure to join other trusted partners in hosting over 8,000 attendees at the 2022 Carrier and Bryant National Dealer Convention in Las Vegas – the first of its kind since 2006.

The conference hashtag, #2023READY, perfectly embodies a commitment that LG shares with Carrier and Bryant—to not only provide solutions that are compliant with upcoming regulations, but to equip our partners and customers with vital knowledge and components so they can confidently navigate the future for business success.

Over the course of the convention, we had the pleasure to help customers get #2023READY by explaining the benefits of LG compressors, discussing how LG is staying ahead of upcoming regulatory changes, and how they can apply this knowledge in the field.

Quote from Jeff Horne, Senior Sales Manager

Our team was pleased at the resounding positive feedback from attendees who haven’t experienced field or warranty issues with LG’s products, and who were excited to hear that LG will continue with Gen 3 for 2023 given the reliability they have experienced firsthand.

Nishant Mathure, Senior Sales Engineer: Getting LG's name and presence in front of dealers and installers is always a plus. They already have a positive opinion of LG as a brand overall, and this reputation has only been confirmed by the performance of our compressors which is always great to hear from them in person!

We’re proud to have helped fulfill the goal of the conference in inspiring the confidence that allows attendees to provide the best, energy efficient, home comfort solutions to their homeowners.

See below for a few of the compressors that we featured at the conference, and if you have any questions reach out to us today.

With a focus on reliability and performance, we designed Gen 3 scroll compressors with significant improvements to truly bring the future to the present. Improvements include upgrades to scroll geometry, motor performance and bearings designed to reduce friction which allow for the highest efficiency in LG’s fixed speed scroll line-up for cooling and heating applications. Compared to previous scroll compressors, Gen 3 has attained superior dependability and durability through upgraded start-up and bushing performance.

The LG UniRotary™ Compressor is ideal for achieving ever-increasing efficiency goals in homes, apartments, and other residential HVAC applications. With new features and patented components that allow for reliable, smooth restarts, your customers will enjoy the increased durability and longevity in their unitary applications that only LG can provide.

UniRotary™ Compressor >

 

To learn more about LG Motor and Compressor innovations that help leading manufacturers deliver efficient and reliable HVAC systems to their partners, visit https://www.lg.com/global/business/compressor-motor

#Residential
