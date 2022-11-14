Earlier this Fall, LG Component Solutions had the pleasure to join other trusted partners in hosting over 8,000 attendees at the 2022 Carrier and Bryant National Dealer Convention in Las Vegas – the first of its kind since 2006.



The conference hashtag, #2023READY, perfectly embodies a commitment that LG shares with Carrier and Bryant—to not only provide solutions that are compliant with upcoming regulations, but to equip our partners and customers with vital knowledge and components so they can confidently navigate the future for business success.

Over the course of the convention, we had the pleasure to help customers get #2023READY by explaining the benefits of LG compressors, discussing how LG is staying ahead of upcoming regulatory changes, and how they can apply this knowledge in the field.