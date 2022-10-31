After reading this article, you might wonder “Which manufacturers are prepared for this?” or “How can I prevent my business from being affected by these regulations?”. Fortunately, LG has been preparing for these changes and our Gen 3 Scroll Compressor will help you transition smoothly toward these new energy regulations in 2023.

The LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor meets the new energy regulations waiting to be implemented in 2023, and is ideal for installation across all regions in the United States. The LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor is highly durable, and is compatible with low GWP refrigerants like R32 and R454B, bringing about improved motor performance and higher efficiency. And most importantly,

it has already been launched in North America.

In line with the new DOE regulations, LG has set up operations to help your business prepare from a technical and commercial standpoint. Our goal is to help clients navigate this transition and make it as frictionless as possible to adopt these new standards.

As your partner, we’re always striving to stay ahead of the changing tides in our industry so that you have the solutions needed. LG invites you to come along as we continue pursuing future innovations that keep your business moving forward.