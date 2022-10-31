We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Navigating the Latest Energy Regulations with LG
Energy costs are skyrocketing due to economic, financial and political changes around the world, creating a significant global energy crisis. The world has been hit hard by inflation the past two years and recent data doesn’t show it is abating anytime soon. Hikes in fuel prices particularly are causing the EIA to forecast a 16% rise in electricity prices in the U.S. for 2023.
Google search data indicates an increased interest in energy policies and HVAC regulations in the U.S. for 2023. If you are curious about upcoming changes, we’ve summed up some of the most common queries and confusions surrounding new energy regulations.
Q1. What Are the New 2023 HVAC Regulations?
New energy policies are being introduced as a measure to counter the rise in energy demands and costs. In response to the energy crisis, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has drafted a new energy policy.
Under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, the DOE must review energy efficiency standards once every six years and introduce changes accordingly. In regard to this periodical review, new minimum efficiency standards drafted by the DOE will come into effect starting January 1, 2023.
New regulations will come with an increased federal minimum Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) and Heating Seasonal Performance Factor (HSPF). These new changes will affect split-system air conditioners, split-system heat pumps and packaged units.
The DOE has announced that the minimum efficiency for air conditioners and heat pump cooling systems will go up by 1.0 SEER unit in the northern, southeastern and southwestern United States. Currently, the minimum efficiency for HVAC air conditioners is 13.0 SEER in the northern U.S.; whereas it is 14.0 SEER in the southern region. From next year onwards, the minimum efficiency standard will rise to 14.0 SEER for northern states and 15.0 SEER for southern states.
Q2. What is SEER and HSPF?
You might have seen “SEER”, “EER” or even “HSPF” labels on your air conditioners and heat pumps. So, what do these labels mean exactly? And are they a part of the new energy regulations? Yes, they are, and homeowners should be familiar with these terms to understand how and why new energy regulations will affect cooling and heating systems.
SEER is an acronym for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio which is used to measure air conditioning and heat pump cooling efficiency. It is calculated by the ratio of the cooling output for a given cooling season divided by the total power input in Watt-hours. For heating, this ratio is called Heating Seasonal Performance Factor (HSPF). Both are important factors when buying air conditioning and heating systems. The higher the SEER or HSPF, the more cooling or heating efficiency you get for your money. In the U.S., minimum SEER regulations differ from region to region due to geographical and climatic differences.
Q3. What Is the Difference between Seer and SEER2?
New HVAC products will have to go through stringent testing procedures to meet the new energy efficiency standards. As a result, efficiency standard metrics will also be updated from SEER, EER and HSPF to SEER2, EER2 and HSPF2, respectively. These rules will be applicable to HVAC products for both residential and commercial purposes. As far as heat pumps are concerned, the current 8.2 HSPF will be raised to 8.8 HSPF in the northern, southwestern and southeastern parts of the country. Newly manufactured HVAC products will have to meet these new energy guidelines.
Q4. Is 14.0 SEER Going Away?
That solely depends on where you are located. In the northern U.S., only HVAC products with 14.0 SEER rating or above will be allowed for installation. On the flip side, newly manufactured products of 14.0 SEER or lower will no longer be allowed for installation from January 1, 2023 onwards; however, 14.0 SEER heat pumps built before January 1, 2023, can still be installed on or after January 1, 2023.
Q5. Why Are These Amendments Taking Place?
The DOE’s role is to ensure clean and economically feasible energy to all which is driving this change in energy policy. These energy regulations are not only expected to benefit the environment, but will be economically beneficial to consumers as well.
These amendments are aimed at energy conservation, economic feasibility, and lower carbon emissions. The DOE is hopeful that these changes will improve energy efficiency, resulting in huge cut downs in energy consumption.
Conclusion
After reading this article, you might wonder “Which manufacturers are prepared for this?” or “How can I prevent my business from being affected by these regulations?”. Fortunately, LG has been preparing for these changes and our Gen 3 Scroll Compressor will help you transition smoothly toward these new energy regulations in 2023.
The LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor meets the new energy regulations waiting to be implemented in 2023, and is ideal for installation across all regions in the United States. The LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor is highly durable, and is compatible with low GWP refrigerants like R32 and R454B, bringing about improved motor performance and higher efficiency. And most importantly,
it has already been launched in North America.
In line with the new DOE regulations, LG has set up operations to help your business prepare from a technical and commercial standpoint. Our goal is to help clients navigate this transition and make it as frictionless as possible to adopt these new standards.
As your partner, we’re always striving to stay ahead of the changing tides in our industry so that you have the solutions needed. LG invites you to come along as we continue pursuing future innovations that keep your business moving forward.
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and
may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified,
decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission
from LG Electronics."
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local
LG office for further information on solutions and products.
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.