1. The scale of the market

The heating market in Europe is 8 million systems strong; among these, most are gas boilers, and AWHP systems are roughly 700,000 ~800,000 in number. Hereafter, if you consider the energy policies, refrigerant regulations and subsidies of Europe, there will definitely be a rise in switching to AWHP from gas boilers. According to ETP of International Energy Organization (IEA), AWHP market is estimated to grow by a 30%; however, a fraction of air conditioning businesses estimates the number to be more than 40%.

2. The orientation of refrigerant market

The refrigerant used in AWHP products can largely be divided into two refrigerants: R32 refrigerant, used in air-conditioning businesses and R290, used by boiler businesses.

Europe is a global leader in environment friendly policies, executing step by step carbon emission reduction through refrigerant regulations and refrigerant quota system. Henceforth, it will completely switch to natural refrigerants like R290 or low GWP refrigerants in future.