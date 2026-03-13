The technical trends observed on the show floor translated directly into actual product configurations. Within system designs that prioritize energy efficiency, representative products were introduced to illustrate these approaches. Among them, commercial scroll compressors and EC fans designed for commercial applications were presented as key product highlights.

This product focus naturally extended to interest in solutions that can be applied directly to commercial HVAC systems. In particular, the 27-ton class commercial scroll compressor and EC fan were discussed together in terms of scalable capacity, efficiency, and system configuration. The commercial scroll compressor drew attention for its high-capacity operation and stable performance, suited to large commercial facilities and rooftop applications. The EC fan was discussed alongside it as a complementary element that supports airflow control and energy efficiency. In particular, the EC fan lineup, introduced for the first time at this exhibition, generated continued on-site inquiries and emerged as a practical consideration in commercial HVAC system design.

Rather than being viewed in isolation, the two products were consistently considered as a combined configuration when evaluating commercial HVAC system design. LG also highlighted its high-capacity coverage through the 27-ton class commercial compressor along with Tandem and Trio configurations. Tandem and Trio refer to parallel compressor configurations that expand capacity range and were presented as solutions capable of supporting large commercial HVAC applications.