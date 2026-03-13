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AHR Expo 2026: What’s Driving the All-in-One Shift in HVAC
At AHR Expo 2026, changes shaping the North American HVAC market emerged as central topics of discussion. Strengthening energy efficiency regulations, the transition to environmentally friendly refrigerants, and the growing design and development burden driven by technological advancement were repeatedly highlighted, making the market conditions more concrete.
Against this backdrop, the exhibition focused less on listing individual products and more on the design criteria and technical directions needed to respond to evolving regulations and market demands. As efficiency and regulatory compliance must now be considered together, the standards by which systems are evaluated in the North American HVAC market became clearer.
Market Challenges Shaped by Regulation, Refrigerants, and Development Pressure
One of the most frequently discussed issues was the tightening of energy efficiency regulations. The recognition that regulatory standards are continuing to change was shared as a basic premise for understanding the North American HVAC market. Closely linked to this trend, the transition to eco-friendly refrigerants also emerged as a key topic. Changes in refrigerants affect product design and application across the entire system, and continue to be reviewed as an ongoing challenge in the North American market.
At the same time, as regulatory change and technological advancement progress in parallel, development lead times and validation burdens were raised as major concerns. The growing number of procedures required to meet regulatory requirements and apply new technologies was consistently highlighted throughout the exhibition.
Key Technical Keywords Observed on the Show Floor
Within this context, several recurring keywords stood out across technical presentations and discussions.
All-in-One / System Integration
: Rather than emphasizing the performance of individual components, the discussion highlighted a high-efficiency design approach for key components. This direction was closely aligned with the broader focus on energy efficiency and regulatory compliance.
Pre-Validated Package / Risk Reduction
: To reduce the burden associated with design and application, pre-validated configurations were frequently referenced. Approaches aimed at minimizing repeated testing and modification—by relying on configurations with proven performance and efficiency—appeared across multiple technical explanations. This reflected a broader effort to clarify real-world applicability in a changing regulatory environment.
Technical Partnership
: Beyond simple component supply, collaboration models that involve reviewing application environments from the design stage were also highlighted. Partnerships that consider the entire application process, rather than the product alone, were presented as a clear direction.
From Technical Direction to Product Configuration
The technical trends observed on the show floor translated directly into actual product configurations. Within system designs that prioritize energy efficiency, representative products were introduced to illustrate these approaches. Among them, commercial scroll compressors and EC fans designed for commercial applications were presented as key product highlights.
This product focus naturally extended to interest in solutions that can be applied directly to commercial HVAC systems. In particular, the 27-ton class commercial scroll compressor and EC fan were discussed together in terms of scalable capacity, efficiency, and system configuration. The commercial scroll compressor drew attention for its high-capacity operation and stable performance, suited to large commercial facilities and rooftop applications. The EC fan was discussed alongside it as a complementary element that supports airflow control and energy efficiency. In particular, the EC fan lineup, introduced for the first time at this exhibition, generated continued on-site inquiries and emerged as a practical consideration in commercial HVAC system design.
Rather than being viewed in isolation, the two products were consistently considered as a combined configuration when evaluating commercial HVAC system design. LG also highlighted its high-capacity coverage through the 27-ton class commercial compressor along with Tandem and Trio configurations. Tandem and Trio refer to parallel compressor configurations that expand capacity range and were presented as solutions capable of supporting large commercial HVAC applications.
Alongside these products, the three Core Tech technologies were also mentioned as key areas of interest. The Core-Tech portfolio was presented as a technology direction that supports both high-efficiency operation and overall system performance, based on a redesigned approach to the structure and operating mechanisms of key components. Rather than emphasizing individual specifications, these technologies were described as foundational elements that support stability, efficiency, and operational reliability in commercial HVAC systems. The focus remained on how core technologies work in combination with major products to enhance overall system completeness.
|Category
|Commercial Scroll Compressor
|EC Fan
|Role in commercial HVAC
|Core component responsible for heating and cooling performance and overall system efficiency
|Component that controls airflow to support overall system efficiency
|Key focus
|High-capacity operation, scalability, operational stability
|Improved energy efficiency, system responsiveness
|Evaluation context
|Large commercial facilities and rooftop applications
|Applicable across commercial HVAC systems
A Market Perspective Shifting from Products to Systems
The overall direction observed at AHR Expo 2026 was clear. In the North American HVAC market, discussion is increasingly centered on system-level configurations built around energy efficiency and regulatory compliance, rather than on the performance of individual components.
The repeatedly referenced keywords and product groupings indicate that market interest is moving beyond short-term specification competition toward real-world applicability and predictable system performance. Commercial scroll compressors, EC fans, and the supporting core technologies were presented as concrete examples of how these requirements are addressed at the system level.
More than a venue for introducing new products, this year’s exhibition offered insight into the criteria by which HVAC systems are being evaluated in the North American market. Approaches that consider efficiency, regulation, and real-world application together are emerging as key reference points for future discussions.
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